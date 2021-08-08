Christopher Bancroft Burnham column: Northam's biggest conservation opportunity

Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam, along with Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Matt Strickler, showed responsible leadership by joining other states to hold Cooke Inc. to account after it intentionally exceeded the Chesapeake Bay fishing cap set by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which manages the fisheries for the U.S. Commerce Department, and transferring oversight of Cooke within the commonwealth to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC), the body that also manages every other fishery in the commonwealth.

Now the governor and the VMRC need to really make history by taking the next step and ending the practice of reduction fishing in Virginia’s waters altogether. Again, every other East Coast state has effectively banned industrial harvesting of menhaden. Our congressional delegation has joined with neighboring Maryland to designate the bay as a National Heritage Site. The depletion of all fish in the world’s greatest estuary, starting with the menhaden, also depletes the coffers of state and local governments. As our state emerges from 18 months of this terrible pandemic, you’d think that we would want to really help our tourism, restaurants, marinas, fishing guides and tens of thousands of others who rely on a thriving Chesapeake Bay. To deal with the recent dearth of bass in the bay, Maryland imposed a moratorium on recreational bass fishing this summer, signaling trouble ahead for all who ply its waters.