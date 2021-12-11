Christopher Howard column: Build Back Better helps affordable housing

Affordability still is a big problem. In 2021, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Virginia is $1,269. You’d need a full-time job paying close to $25 an hour in order to afford that apartment and not be cost-burdened. Anything less than $15 an hour, full time, and you would be spending more than half of your income on rent.

Many jobs do not pay that much, and many workers cannot find steady, full-time employment. Even two adults working full time at minimum-wage jobs and sharing a two-bedroom apartment would be cost-burdened.

True, rents vary around the state. But it’s hardly realistic to insist that thousands of people relocate from Fairfax County to Floyd County, or from Charlottesville to Danville.

The minimum wage in Virginia will go up in January to $11 an hour, and that will help some. Low-income renters might be able to spend 50% of their income on housing instead of 60%. But that’s not exactly a cause for celebration. And a higher minimum wage will do little for the elderly and disabled, who represent almost half of all poor renters in Virginia.