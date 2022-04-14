Christopher Howard column: Tax Day Is misleading

Tax Day is fast approaching. This year, it falls on April 18 — the same as International Juggler’s Day and National Velociraptor Awareness Day. That could be an ironic coincidence, depending on how you think about taxes and the IRS.

Few Americans celebrate Tax Day, me included. But my objections have nothing to do with the existence of taxes. They are, as the old saying goes, the price we pay for a civilized society. Instead, I believe we should recognize every day is Tax Day for most Americans, and we should pay more attention to how our tax system has failed to keep income and wealth inequality from growing.

One day in April has been singled out because that’s when federal income taxes are due. The exclusive focus on federal income taxes leads some people to criticize how the tax burden is shared. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., recently made headlines by insisting everyone should pay income taxes.

Currently, most Americans with below-average incomes do not end up owing federal income taxes because of the standard deduction and the earned income tax credit. Scott’s plan, if enacted, would be a tax hike for the working poor and many others. In Virginia, more than one-third of residents would pay higher taxes.

However, federal income taxes are only part of the story. In 2020, the U.S. government raised $1.6 trillion from individual income taxes and a little more than $200 billion in corporate income taxes.

That same year, it collected $1.3 trillion in payroll taxes for social insurance programs like Social Security and Medicare. Payroll taxes are a crucial source of revenue.

Workers with below-average incomes know all about payroll taxes, which are deducted from every paycheck. Unlike federal income taxes, payroll taxes are regressive: people earning $20,000 or $30,000 a year pay a higher tax rate than people earning $200,000 or $300,000.

That’s because the wages and salaries subject to payroll taxes usually are capped (Medicare is an exception). This year, Social Security taxes do not apply to earned income above $147,000.

We also should remember state and local taxes are regressive in most parts of the country. According to the nonpartisan Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the effective tax rate for the poorest fifth of Americans was 11.4% in 2018. The richest 1% of Americans paid only 7.4% of their incomes on state and local taxes. The gap between rich and poor was a bit smaller in Virginia, but the pattern was the same.

Then there are capital gains taxes, which are levied on wealth from investments. Naturally, the richest Americans hold more of these investments. But capital gains are taxed at a much lower rate than income earned from working, which is how most Americans make their money.

Clearly, we all pay taxes to fund our national, state and local governments. But is the distribution of tax burdens fair? The answer depends in part on the ability to pay.

One reason the government exempts many Americans from income taxes is because this country has so many wealthy individuals. In 2020, the richest 5% of the population controlled 23% of total income. The top fifth had more than half the income. No one should be surprised that people with most of the income pay most of the federal income taxes.

By contrast, the poorest fifth of Americans possessed only 3% of total income. We cannot expect much income tax revenue from them.

As Tax Day approaches, President Joe Biden is pushing for higher taxes on multimillionaires and billionaires. Some people will see this simply as a tax debate, but it also is about income and wealth.

Income inequality is worse now than when Ronald Reagan was president. Inequalities of wealth are even larger than income and they, too, have been growing. In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of individuals worth at least $25 million increased by almost 20%.

As many Americans struggle to pay for basics like housing and food, it’s time to start reversing this trend. Decades of tax cuts and tax loopholes for the wealthy have meant many at the very top pay a smaller share of their income in taxes than ordinary Americans do. If members of Congress won’t support a plan to change that, then maybe we should rename Tax Day as Inequality Preservation Day.