Christopher K. Peace and Rosalyn R. Dance column: COPN program helps Virginia meet community needs in a crisis

Many specialty health care facilities were closed in the early days of the pandemic and weren’t involved in caring for COVID-19 patients after reopening.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic is an unmistakable example of why COPN matters. It shows us that undoing this law would weaken our system, and leave the health of Virginia and its residents vulnerable to another public health emergency.

Absent COPN, rural and urban communities with lower income residents would face diminished access to essential and emergency care services, in the process undermining Virginia’s continuing efforts to address the legacy of racial and economic inequity, and corresponding health implications.

And for what? The system works as intended. State data shows that more than 85% of completed COPN applications are approved. And the system evenly applies across the board to all applicants.

As Americans, we believe in equal opportunity, not different sets of rules for different people. Doing away with COPN is antithetical to that belief. It instead would advantage line-cutters and would negatively impact our health system in the process.

We should know better than to be enticed by the fool’s gold of those who are clamoring to gut COPN.