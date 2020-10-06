Christopher K. Peace and Rosalyn R. Dance column: Virginians deserve better from the big health insurance companies

UnitedHealthcare and Anthem are ending virtual visit benefits expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Anthem “will stop waiving the cost of copays, coinsurance and deductibles for virtual visits not related to COVID-19.”

Let’s be clear: Reducing covered services for virtual care (which helps maintain social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus) is a bean-counting decision that prioritizes shareholders over hard-working families and businesses facing higher premiums and deductibles.

Unfortunately, this development isn’t just a national trend. In Virginia, Anthem — which controls about 40% of the health insurance marketplace — is squeezing a Winchester-based health system by threatening to place it out-of-network, a move that negatively would impact thousands of patients. This is wrong, but it is not the first time.

In recent years, Anthem has employed these strong-arm tactics on a Shenandoah Valley health system in 2018 before it was pressured to relent after several months.

While Anthem and other major health insurers slash coverage and make billions during a pandemic, health care heroes and provider organizations that protect the public during COVID-19 are hurting. Hospitals are losing billions in revenue. Nursing homes are hurting mightily, as are doctors.