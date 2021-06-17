Christopher P. Goyne column: Investment in Virginia will strengthen U.S. national security

UVA also is one of the few universities with a dedicated hypersonics research complex that is home to 17 faculty members who work in 10 laboratories across 25,000 square feet of state-of-the-art research space, including the Aerospace Research Laboratory. Experts at UVA and our three partner institutions are globally recognized in all aspects essential to hypersonic development, including aerospace engineering, additive manufacturing and high-temperature materials.

Building the Hypersonic Production Accelerator Facility in Virginia also would ensure access to a highly qualified pool of STEM graduates. In 2018 alone, Virginia produced almost 25,000 STEM-H (science, technology, engineering, math and health) graduates, and the UVA and Virginia Tech aerospace programs are ranked in the top 25 nationally. UVA also is one of the top three public universities nationwide for the percentage of women earning undergraduate engineering degrees, and VSU is a leading historically Black college or university (HBCU) that ranks in the top 25 nationwide.

Positioning Virginia for a better future requires funding from Congress to implement the ASTRO report’s public-private partnership solution. The commonwealth is perfectly poised for this investment: The Virginia Economic Development Partnership has prioritized the aerospace industry in the state as a national hub for research, development and manufacturing.

Investing in our nation’s hypersonic capacity is essential to U.S. national security and advancing this country’s global position as a leading technology innovator. Virginia has the STEM talent, resources, critical expertise and facilities required to ensure that the state can lead the country’s hypersonic technology transformation.