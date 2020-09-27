Christy Connolly, William Hazel and Shari Landry column: The value of partnership and collaboration during a crisis

Navigating the extremes of the past six months has been challenging at best, and our foundations have been fortunate to be in a position to act quickly and respond in critical situations. Individually, we work to support our communities; but working together and collaborating with GMU and LFCC led to the creation of a regional program as statewide efforts were established. Partnering for the greater good of our communities not only met the needs of public health, but also furthered the education of future nurses and health care workers.

We’ve learned from this experience that we all need to think more collaboratively in times of crisis, especially when financial resources and human capital are limited. Our colleges and universities hold a plethora of smart, capable young adults enthusiastic to help tackle international as well as local community problems and issues. The ability of this collaboration to effectively mobilize quickly also was of great importance. Once the three foundations got together, everything else rapidly fell into place. All of this was a lesson in the importance of working together and being able to not only reach out to other organizations, educational institutions and government agencies, but also to be able to connect the dots for rapid deployment.

If necessity is the mother of invention, then partnership and collaboration certainly share some of the same DNA. All three aspects — necessity, partnership and collaboration — were critical components in the program’s success.