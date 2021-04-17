Chuck Robb column: 'In the Arena: A Memoir of Love, War, and Politics'

Editor’s note: “In the Arena: A Memoir of Love, War, and Politics” is the upcoming memoir by former Virginia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb. In 1967, Robb, then a captain in the United States Marine Corps and a White House military social aide, married Lynda Bird Johnson, the daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, in a White House ceremony. Soon after, Robb served in the Vietnam War, where he commanded an infantry company in combat. In Virginia, Robb, a Democrat, served as lieutenant governor, the 64th governor of Virginia and as a United States senator from 1989 to 2001. ”In the Arena” was published by the University of Virginia Press. The following is an excerpt:
My work on the Foreign Relations Committee was one of the most fascinating parts of my time as a United States senator, but it was also one of the most time-consuming.
Understanding the nuances of the political, cultural and social conflict in a foreign country was difficult and complex, but it was absolutely necessary when we were making decisions about how such conflicts would affect U.S. foreign policy. In order to better understand such situations and the major players involved, I traveled frequently on Senate recesses to countries experiencing political or social upheaval. …
Small cues — like which leaders are protected by a well-ordered guard, whose guards were smartly dressed and whose offices have been stylishly decorated — can tell you who holds the real power in the country.
These … cues would be very much in evidence on a trip to Liberia in 1991. I visited Liberia on a CODEL (congressional delegation) led by U.S. Sen. Paul Simon, who chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on African Affairs. We were scheduled to meet with President Amos Sawyer, but we noticed on the flight there that we didn’t have a meeting with the Liberian warlord Charles Taylor, the opposition leader. As a rule, when I visited a foreign country, I tried to meet with both the ruling and opposition leaders.
At this stage of the bloody ethnic conflict in Liberia, Taylor claimed to oppose a government under President Sawyer that had come to power through a coup d’état and held that power through fraudulent elections. Neither side had the clear-cut moral high ground, and the war crimes for which Taylor would later be indicted by the World Court were still years away.
Our embassy representative in Monrovia couldn’t set up a meeting with Taylor because we had no diplomatic relationship with the rebels, but we decided it was worth going outside of the support or protection of the U.S. State Department.
So, my military liaison, Terry Paul, went out in the street, looking for a connection to set up a meeting. This was something of a specialty of Terry’s, who had that rare mix of geniality and tenacity that could talk almost anyone into any harebrained scheme. An experienced Marine Corps officer with an infectious southern drawl, Terry was a mainstay of my international travel in the Senate. Somehow, he managed to set up a meeting with Taylor.
Senator Simon was not interested in joining us in this off-schedule excursion. So, Terry and I piled into a car driven by a supposed member of Taylor’s group. We were joined by another mainstay of my Senate travel, Peter Cleveland. Peter, my aide on the Foreign Relations Committee and himself the son of a U.S. ambassador, was young, bright, quick on his feet, and ready to travel. The team of Terry and Peter was a major asset on any trip.
The three of us set off into the jungle, stopping at a great number of imposing checkpoints, many of them armed by what looked like 9-year- old boys, wearing helmets and carrying assault rifles. Once we were past their first checkpoint, traveling deeper into rebel-held territory, our safety was effectively in the rebels’ power.
After about a half-hour, we stopped in front of a suburban split-level home in a small clearing surrounded by dense jungle vegetation. Taylor’s jungle hideout appeared as if it had been magically transported from an Ohio subdivision and materialized in the middle of the Liberian civil war.
We walked into the house, slightly concerned that this surreal slice of Americana couldn’t possibly be the headquarters for a notorious warlord. We sat down in the living room, and, after some anxious waiting, in came Taylor, greeting us as guests.
The conversation was animated but cordial. Taylor, who had graduated from Bentley College (now Bentley University) in Massachusetts, spoke fluent English. We were acutely aware, however, of the man who stood behind Taylor throughout, unmoving and expressionless: a burly six-foot-ten-inch security guard with a gleaming .45 revolver on his hip.
I told Taylor that the U.S. Congress was paying attention to the impact of the ongoing conflict, which had resulted in the killing, maiming and terrorizing of hundreds of thousands of his countrymen. Taylor responded that he was fighting to rid his country of what he viewed as an oppressive regime. He saw his fight as completely justified, and the collateral casualties of that fight to be unfortunate but unavoidable.
The conversation with Taylor lasted several hours, by the end of which Terry, Peter, and I were more than ready to leave. I thanked Taylor and said that it was time we got back to Monrovia. But Taylor had one more surprise up his sleeve.
“Oh, no no no,” Taylor said, in his most hospitable voice. He was very smooth, and his personal demeanor could be disarming. “You must stay for lunch.”
I tried to beg off. We had appointments to keep and a schedule to get back on. I tried every excuse I could think of as Terry, Peter, and I inched toward the door.
“Oh, no,” Taylor said, “I have refreshments!”
At that, he clapped his hands loudly and out from the kitchen came a bevy of young Liberian women carrying silver trays laden with cans of Colt 45 malt liquor.
We managed to get out the door without partaking and headed back through the jungle toward Monrovia.
The impression I got of Taylor was that of a very well-reasoned and well-organized military leader, not a madman or a thug. He was charming in a somewhat threatening way, and I could see immediately how he instilled both loyalty and fear in his followers.
But the journey itself had also been enlightening — we had traveled through relatively orderly security checkpoints in the region held by Taylor’s forces, and the fact that Taylor had shown up at the appointed time and place revealed a certain level of organization in the rebel camp. …
It can be too easy, especially in politics and war, to dehumanize the people of foreign nations. Despite cultural differences and barriers of language, custom, and religion, what I found in all of my international travels was a multitude of similarities.
