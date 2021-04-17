Chuck Robb column: 'In the Arena: A Memoir of Love, War, and Politics'

These … cues would be very much in evidence on a trip to Liberia in 1991. I visited Liberia on a CODEL (congressional delegation) led by U.S. Sen. Paul Simon, who chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on African Affairs. We were scheduled to meet with President Amos Sawyer, but we noticed on the flight there that we didn’t have a meeting with the Liberian warlord Charles Taylor, the opposition leader. As a rule, when I visited a foreign country, I tried to meet with both the ruling and opposition leaders.

At this stage of the bloody ethnic conflict in Liberia, Taylor claimed to oppose a government under President Sawyer that had come to power through a coup d’état and held that power through fraudulent elections. Neither side had the clear-cut moral high ground, and the war crimes for which Taylor would later be indicted by the World Court were still years away.

Our embassy representative in Monrovia couldn’t set up a meeting with Taylor because we had no diplomatic relationship with the rebels, but we decided it was worth going outside of the support or protection of the U.S. State Department.