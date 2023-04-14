Chuck Robb and Doug Wilder, as friends and rivals, have been leaning on each other for nearly a half-century. They’ve collaborated, cooperated and — famously — collided.

Robb on Tuesday was literally leaning on Wilder, draping his left arm around the 92-year-old’s shoulder as Robb — soon to be 84, blinded in one eye by shingles and stooped by sciatica in his lower back that requires he use a cane — acknowledged an award for public service from the school of government and public affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University named for Wilder.

The former lieutenant governor, governor and U.S. senator — who, with his wife, Lynda, survived a Christmastime fire in 2021 that destroyed their house in McLean overlooking the Potomac River — accepted the Wilder school’s Lifetime Achievement Award with a bit of the understated humor that over 20 years in elective office could smooth the edges of his squared-away Marine persona.

Recalling his instructions from the ceremony’s organizers, Robb — dropping his voice a note — said, “Just say thank you, and be very sincere about it.”

One would be very sincere in reporting that — scripts and stagecraft, notwithstanding — watching Robb and Wilder in the same room again was a powerful reminder that they became the strongest of individual politicians by usually, but not always, practicing politics together.

Most would agree Wilder is the more theatrical of the two and that Robb is the straight man in a long-running duo that resurrected a moribund state Democratic Party in the 1980s.

These old bulls projected a measure of delight in being together. And both were in character.

Robb, long known for shoehorning multiple thoughts into a single sentence, took the audience on a lengthy syntactical adventure about his work with Wilder. Wilder, as few can, preened in the spotlight to which he was born. Even in high school, he recalled, “I ran my mouth all of the time.”

There was, too, an irrefutable wistfulness.

Allies of both were present, but they were few in number, their ranks culled by distance, disease and death.

At one table sat John Charles Thomas, whom Robb appointed to the Virginia Supreme Court in 1983 as its first Black justice. At another was Roger Gregory, Wilder’s former law partner, whose nomination as the first Black judge of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was guided by Robb in 2000.

“Chuck Robb made good on his word,” said Wilder, his face deeply lined and accented with a wisp of a white beard. “He didn’t brag about it. He did it.”

Once considered a dilettante — he is the son-in-law of the late President Lyndon B. Johnson — Robb broke into Virginia politics in 1977, winning for lieutenant governor with Wilder’s backing.

The other day, Robb shared what many may have forgotten: He would have deferred to Wilder or Hunter Andrews — both influential state senators at the time — had either sought the nomination for lieutenant governor.

Four years later, Robb would be elected governor, leading the first of three consecutive Democratic statewide sweeps. Wilder, Virginia’s first Black state senator, figured prominently in all of them.

In 1981, Wilder was a high-profile surrogate, marshaling minority voters. In 1985 and 1989, Wilder was a history-making candidate, becoming the state’s first Black lieutenant governor and, then, the nation’s first elective Black governor.

Robb had an important role in both.

When Wilder was running for lieutenant governor, Robb publicly welcomed, rather than worried about, the presence of a Black candidate in a Southern state rattled by racial fears.

And when Wilder became the Democratic nominee for governor, Robb — coming off one of his periodic hissing matches with Wilder — didn’t as much retract his tough characterizations of Wilder’s scheming as repackage them as an affirmation of his signature independence.

Even when they were at each other’s throats, Robb and Wilder ultimately managed to retract their fangs.

In 1982, Robb negotiated the simultaneous withdrawal of Wilder and Del. Owen Pickett from the U.S. Senate campaign. Wilder had threatened an independent candidacy in retaliation for Pickett, as the putative Democratic nominee, praising the fiscal record of the former segregationist he hoped to succeed, Harry F. Byrd Jr.

A Wilder bid would have doomed Pickett, presumably costing him the votes of Black residents and emerging suburban progressives. That Wilder forced out Pickett established Wilder as a force to be reckoned with, particularly by Robb and other senior Democrats.

In 1994, Robb — trivialized by news reports of seamy after-hours behavior with a beauty pageant contestant and his aides’ ties to secret electronic eavesdropping on Wilder — was struggling for a second term in the Senate. Wilder, smelling blood and savoring revenge, entered the race as an independent.

He withdrew, in part, because Black voters — at least according to internal Democratic polling that was supposedly shared with Wilder — were sticking with Robb. Wilder would later campaign at Robb’s side, occasionally chiding him to more aggressively lay into his principal opponent, Oliver North, the Iran-contra figure.

Out of office — Robb was forcibly retired in 2000, losing to George Allen for a third term — the Democrat with a history of bipartisanship focused on military and security issues, counseling the Bush II White House on the Iraq War. He was the director of a defense firm. Robb also wrote his memoir.

Wilder, anything but the exhausted rooster he once claimed to be, served a single term as Richmond’s first popularly elected mayor in more than 50 years. He, too, wrote a memoir and is still teaching at VCU. And because he does so with such poise, Wilder continues tormenting politicians in both parties.

Robb and Wilder remain big individuals.

They’re bigger because of each other.