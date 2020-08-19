Claire Guthrie Gastañaga and Hassan Aden column: Bringing accountability to Virginia policing

By Claire Guthrie Gastañaga and Hassan Aden
If we learned nothing else from a recent viral video of a Virginia state trooper who encouraged people to “watch the show” before pulling a Black man out of his car by the neck during a traffic stop, it is that too many law enforcement officers apparently go to work each day feeling invulnerable — free from any threat of being held accountable for misconduct on the job.
This is true even where the misconduct involves intentional violations of a person’s constitutional rights and results in serious bodily harm or death. Virginians deserve better.
We need a system that holds law enforcement officers accountable for misconduct on the job. If an officer is fired or resigns because of misconduct, they should not be allowed to continue to be a police officer in Virginia. People who are harmed by the unconstitutional actions of law enforcement officers should have the ability to bring a lawsuit in state court to recover damages.
In Virginia, all police must have a state certificate to serve in law enforcement. Currently, there are only a handful of ways for a police officer to lose this state certificate, which gives them a “license” to work in law enforcement.
They have to be charged and convicted of a felony or certain misdemeanors, fail a drug test or fail to do their mandatory training. We need statewide standards that allow an officer’s state license to be suspended or revoked for misconduct on the job, whether criminal or not. You should not have to be a convicted criminal to lose your license to police people in Virginia.
The lax Virginia law allows police officers who resign or are fired for misconduct to be hired by another jurisdiction. We need to break the cycle of firing and rehiring officers. Teachers, barbers, lawyers and doctors all risk losing their ability to practice for serious misconduct. The same should be true for police.
Nationwide, about 30,000 officers have been decertified and no longer are able to get a job in law enforcement. Virginia has contributed only 33 officers to that list — less than 1%. Recent reports indicate that even some officers who have been convicted of felonies, including rape, sexual assault and embezzlement, have not had their license revoked and still could get a job in law enforcement.
Unlike other state licensed professions, there are no statewide standards of conduct that apply to all licensed police. Each police and sheriff’s department sets its own rules of conduct, which widely vary. We need strong, uniform statewide standards of professional conduct that apply to all police and protect all communities. Virginians should expect all police to meet and adhere to the same minimum standards when it comes to constitutional policing.
In addition to the lax licensing law, another reason officers feel invulnerable is that the federal courts have erected a shield that protects officers (and their departments) from being made to pay damages when an officer’s unconstitutional actions hurt or kill someone.
If you’re hurt or killed by a police officer who has used excessive force in violation of the federal constitution, a current law — known as qualified immunity — limits the likelihood that you or your family can recover monetary damages for the harm caused by a police officer.
We must pass a law that will create a way for people in Virginia to sue police in state courts for the harms caused by unconstitutional police actions.
The law must make clear that qualified immunity is not a defense to state lawsuits, so police no longer have this legal shield to hide behind. Virginia law should authorize people in Virginia to bring lawsuits in state court to recover damages when they’re hurt by police violence when in custody or on the street protesting. Real harm done to an individual deserves real compensation.
If the legislature doesn’t take these actions to ensure police can be held accountable for unconstitutional acts, Virginians will continue to encounter police officers like that now-infamous state trooper who believe that they are above the law.
Now is the time for change. The Virginia General Assembly should not leave the current special legislative session without enacting new laws that move us toward ending racism in policing and assuring accountability of law enforcement officers to the public they serve.
Claire Guthrie Gastañaga is the executive director of the ACLU of Virginia. Contact her at: acluva@acluva.org
Hassan Aden is the retired chief of police in Greenville, N.C., former deputy chief of police in Alexandria and founder of The Aden Group. Contact him at: aden@theadengroup.com