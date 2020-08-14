Claire Hedberg column: I hope lawmakers see students as more than numbers this summer

When state lawmakers meet this August in the Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University, I hope they hear the voices of Virginia’s public elementary, middle and high school students, some of whom have aspirations to walk into that very building as college students.
I am a rising sophomore at Open High School and I have been a Richmond Public Schools (RPS) student almost my entire life. I have attended schools that couldn’t even employ a full-time nurse. Schools where the insulation falls out of the walls. Schools where you had to wear your winter coat in classrooms because the heating didn’t work.
To this day, teachers pitch in their own money to make our classrooms better places to teach and learn. Staff work in overcrowded classrooms with students who need help so they don’t fall through the cracks. Almost every student in my school system can recount times when a piece of ceiling fell onto the desks or they found roaches in the bathroom. This stunningly is normal to us.
Yet, because of the economic situation caused by the pandemic, lawmakers put a hold on nearly $500 million in new school funding. When they come back together this month to decide on this funding, and if they will resource our futures, I hope they stand up for student needs by restoring the K-12 funds taken away this past spring. Our education and future cannot be put on hold.
Schools always have been more than a place of learning, yet during this moment, their importance is even further magnified. Schools provide a constant for students, especially those with a difficult home life.
The reality is that even schools perceived to be top tier are struggling. Every school is operating on a thread. Some of us might be more privileged than others, but there always is a struggle.
In talking about school funding, we need to go beyond thinking about students as numbers, figures and statistics. When I was in middle school, we got a pep talk from our principal who was preparing us for our yearly standardized tests. If we scored well, our school would become accredited, and gain more funding and opportunities. If we did not score well, we were reduced to being “the struggling school.”
Our principal told my peers and me that we were just numbers. She said that she and the teachers loved us but that everyone else would see us just as numbers. So we had better make our numbers good ones. Lawmakers must remember that we are not just numbers. We are somebody’s children and grandchildren. We have dreams and aspirations.
So I’ll tell you my dream. Maybe then you will realize that each and every student in Virginia has one. Maybe it’s getting a job and moving out. Maybe it’s being the first student in the family to go to college. My dream is to study Indigenous people and use that knowledge to empower other Indigenous people to reconnect with their ancestors. Every student has a dream. And each and every dream matters.
Whether schools reopen online or in a hybrid format this fall, public schools and their students will need lots of resources to do so safely and effectively, and for schools to support students in pursuing their dreams. Lawmakers can take action to take down barriers and assist schools with this process. First, they can restore funding from this spring that directs resources to students who face the most barriers to learning during this time, including English language learners and students living in families with low incomes. Second, schools need support with their reopening plans. Schools allowing in-person instruction might need help purchasing medical supplies, while schools reopening online will need funds to get students laptops and good internet access. It’s unfair for some students to be left behind just because their parents and school can’t afford a computer or internet access.
Without support, schools like mine will be left suffering cuts from the past and present. If Virginia lawmakers fail to find the money for schools this month, they will need to recognize that, due to their inaction, many students’ education will be put on pause and we might never be able to attend the university where they are meeting this August. Support our dreams and fund our schools.
Claire Hedberg is a rising sophomore at Open High School in Richmond. Contact her at: hedbergf13@gmail.com