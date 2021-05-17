Clara Ferreira Marques: What happens when vaccine incentives aren’t enough?

None of us have the right to be free riders. Like taxes, vaccines entail a relatively small cost, prevent harm, and are, roughly, a fair way of distributing the burden of a communal responsibility. It’s not a perfect analogy — vaccines involve our bodies, not simply cash — but the equity aspect is compelling.

This of course means obligations for the state. For shots to be mandatory, they must be free and easily accessible. People might have to be given a choice of vaccine, and even most wealthy countries would take a while to get there.

Crucially, governments would need adequate compensation programs to cover unforeseen adverse reactions, and many don’t have them.

We’re not at the point of compulsion yet, and hopefully won’t get there. Implementation would be messy and pushback would be likely.

But if we accept that COVID-19 is something we should aim to control before more new and dangerous variants emerge, these are ethical debates that need to be had — especially as we watch the stomach-churning spectacle of some countries desperately asking for shots while others allow them to go to waste.

Twisting the arms of citizens works; we know this globally from childhood vaccination campaigns. But there’s another compelling reason: fairness.