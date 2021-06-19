Clark Mercer column: Central Virginia's community connector: The Fall Line Trail

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we all have enjoyed being able to get outdoors to take a walk with friends, jog or ride our bikes.

It is easy to take for granted if your neighborhood has convenient and safe access to recreation, and is connected to businesses and restaurants. But for many of our residents, basic access to safe spaces to enjoy the outdoors is hard to come by.

In the Richmond region, we have seen not only the health benefits, but also the economic benefits of providing this kind of connectivity.

The Virginia Capital Trail is the best example of this. On any given day, the trail from Richmond to Williamsburg is crowded with a diverse group of people, averaging more than 1,000 per day. The Capital Trail has been a tremendous success.

We have an opportunity in central Virginia to create a trail that is just as impactful — the Fall Line Trail, connecting communities from Petersburg to Ashland.

This 43-mile trail traverses three rivers, 10 parks, two existing regional trails and ample transit connections. And it runs through urban areas, suburban and rural parts of our region, and courses through seven localities: the town of Ashland, Hanover County, Henrico County, the city of Richmond, Chesterfield County and the cities of Colonial Heights and Petersburg.