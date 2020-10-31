Cliff Fleet, Jennifer Hunter, George Martin and Dennis Treacy column: State investment in colleges boosts economic recovery, helps students and families hit hard by pandemic

And our public colleges and universities are efficient, producing some of the nation’s highest graduation rates while generally spending less per degree than in neighboring states and states with similar higher education systems.

We will need these high-performing institutions of higher education to perform even better in the suddenly transformed postpandemic world that is fast on its way. Innovation, resilience and inclusion will be expectations for the future in higher education and throughout society.

Fortunately, our Virginia college presidents and other leaders already are hard at work envisioning this promising new future.

With continued bipartisan support from state government and sustained partnership with the business community, we can do more than envision that future.

We can claim it for generations of Virginians to come.

Cliff Fleet is president and CEO of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and vice chairman of the William & Mary Foundation. Contact him at: clifffleet@gmail.com

Jennifer Hunter is senior vice president for corporate citizenship at Altria Client Services LLC and recently served on the Virginia State University Board of Visitors. Contact her at: Jennifer.L.Hunter@Altria.com

George Martin is Richmond office managing partner of McGuireWoods LLP and was rector of the University of Virginia. Contact him at: gmartin@mcguirewoods.com

Dennis Treacy, VBHEC’s vice chairman, is senior counsel of Reed Smith LLP and former rector of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. Contact him at: dtreacy@reedsmith.com