Column: A bet on smarter tax policy

In the nearly five years since the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting, 25 states have passed their own legislation to legalize online sports wagering. This has created huge opportunities for states like Virginia to bring sports betting back onshore, and into a legal, regulated market that both protects customers and benefits states’ economies. Unfortunately, last year Virginia decided to place an unnecessary tax burden on online operators by taxing promotional credits, thus hurting sports betting operators’ ability to attract customers to a legal and regulated market in Virginia.

This year, however, the Virginia General Assembly has an opportunity to act on a bipartisan proposal that makes a rationale and fair change to a specific section of Virginia’s tax framework.

Two bills in the House (HB 2202) and Senate (SB 1142) address the unfair taxation of legal sports betting operators in Virginia. These measures also establish a framework that prioritizes the responsible growth and sustainability of a legal market.

Some opponents have peddled a litany of false assumptions and half-truths to thwart the bill and Virginians’ best interests. So, we’re setting the record straight.

In many industries, “promotional credits” are generally allowed to be deducted from a company’s adjusted gross revenue. Ride-sharing companies often will promote credits – say $5 or more toward your first ride – to grow their business and market. Airlines and food delivery companies do the same.

States typically allow these promotions because it is well recognized that they incentivize customer engagement, resulting in greater business and, in the long run, greater tax revenue.

The same rationale applies to sports betting operators such as DraftKings, FanDuel and others. Many states, including Colorado, Maryland, Arizona, Kansas and Michigan, have allowed promotional credit deductions because doing so encourages these companies to invest in the growth of the legal market, all at the expense of the illegal sports betting market.

Unfortunately, last year Virginia legislated through the budget a provision that precludes these sports betting companies from deducting the promotional credits that they provide to customers.

This tax arrangement is remarkable in its ability to undermine years of efforts to cultivate and grow a safe, sustainable, responsible market for regulated sports betting. It adheres to no discernible logic; a company offers a credit to a customer, and then must pay tax on the credit that it provided.

The scheme establishes inconsistency in the tax code by leaving sports betting operators at a competitive disadvantage; casino operators, for example, are allowed to deduct promotional credits. Equally troubling, this burdensome taxation stunts the market’s growth and creates an opportunity for unregulated and illicit offshore sports books that leverage promotional credits to draw in Virginians.

These unregulated businesses don’t provide any of the consumer protections that a U.S.-based operator, like DraftKings or FanDuel, must provide. Nor are they subject to oversight. They also don’t provide the commonwealth’s residents with responsible gaming resources or state tax revenue.

It is critically important to the industry and to the commonwealth that these licensed operators be afforded the runway necessary to build a safe and sustainable market. Tax policy plays a vital role in ensuring that can happen. When tax policy inadvertently helps unregulated and illegal offshore entities while handcuffing legal businesses here at home, corrective action is required.

Removing the burden of unfair taxation of promotional credits, put simply, promotes economic growth, increases consumer protections, and increases state revenue that will benefit Virginians.

HB 2202 and SB 1142 achieve these goals by reforming Virginia’s existing, and misguided, tax scheme on licensed sports betting operators.

The result of this reform would be a sensible tax program for operators who are responsibly building a sports betting market in the commonwealth.

Virginia should not miss the forest for the trees and look to the long-term benefits of a fair tax code for sports betting operators that will promote a legal, regulated market in which these companies can grow, create sustainable tax revenue, and allow Virginians to benefit from the opportunities that come with it.

