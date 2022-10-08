Column: A national hunger strategy with local impact

Last month, leaders from across the country joined together in Washington, D.C., as the White House released its National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, a blueprint for ending hunger in the United States by 2030. The 44-page document provides an important roadmap with a bold goal: to end hunger in America and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030.

I know this goal is achievable with the right resources and intentional collaboration.

Through my role as the director of the No Kid Hungry Virginia campaign, I see the power of public and private partnerships to reduce food insecurity in the commonwealth every day. Together, we’ve grown breakfast and lunch participation at schools, while working with nonprofits and businesses alike to strengthen our safety net services. I’m excited to see this energy extended at the national level.

The federal strategy includes five pillars to address hunger in our communities. Based on the opportunities and challenges we’re experiencing in Virginia, there are several takeaways that can help solve childhood hunger.

It’s critical Congress makes the enhanced Child Tax Credit permanent.

In 2021, families received support from the enhanced Child Tax Credit thanks to funding in the coronavirus relief package. Monthly payments of $300 for each child under 5 and $250 for youth between 5 and 17 were sent to caregivers to help pay for high-cost budget lines like food, housing and childcare.

Before the program expired at the end of last year, the enhanced CTC helped 937,000 Virginia families. As the nation continues to grapple with rising food prices, it’s not surprising that food purchases by families are the most common use of the CTC, according to research by Washington University in St. Louis.

The monthly payments led to substantial progress in the fight against hunger in Virginia and elsewhere. The latest Feeding America data shows that only 1 in 10 kids in our state face food insecurity, much lower than earlier predictions during the height of the pandemic. From a national perspective, 1 in 8 kids live in a household considered food insecure — the lowest number on record since the USDA started tracking it in 1998.

But context is critical when looking at food insecurity statistics: The new results rely on 2021 data when more robust assistance programs — like the enhanced CTC — were in place. The numbers reinforce the importance of safety-net programs to protect families from hunger.

Letter: 'Different rules for different parties' This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the…

If our nation’s leaders want to reduce food insecurity, making the enhanced Child Tax Credit permanent is an important first step.

Increase access to free and nourishing school meals. School nutrition teams are some of the hardest working professionals I know. Every school day, they prepare nutritious meals for Virginia students. These meals are critical to supporting our children’s academic success and well-being.

The truth is that school breakfast and lunch are two of our most powerful tools for ending childhood hunger. Studies also show that school meals are some of the healthiest sources of food kids have access to. That’s why I consider food the most important school supply.

The White House’s plan calls for expanding efforts like increasing homemade scratch cooking and supporting school nutrition workforce staff. They are exciting recommendations, because the more kids who are eating school meals, the more we’ll see decreases in food insecurity.

Provide Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer benefits to more children.

When classrooms close for the summer, students no longer have access to the school breakfast and lunch that they count on each day.

During the summer months, hundreds of free meal sites are organized by school districts and community organizations to help fill this gap but ensuring that kids are able to access these sites remains a huge challenge because of restrictive congregate feeding requirements and red tape. Before the pandemic, only about 15% of Virginia students who qualify for free school lunches were able to participate in the summer programs. For example, a parent’s work schedule or lack of transportation may deter a youth’s ability to get to a site. While we continue to work with Congress to improve access to the site-based Summer Meals Program, we must also continue to push for more kids to have access to the proven Summer EBT program.

Summer EBT gives families with school-age children who are eligible for free school meals deposits uploaded to a card that can be used to purchase food during the summer months. The benefits give caregivers flexibility and peace of mind to purchase food in local stores, so their kids have the nutrition they need and are ready to start the school year prepared and ready to learn.

The bottom line: More kids accessing Summer EBT means less food insecurity during the hungriest time of the year.