Energy policy in the commonwealth can often end up mired in partisan debates, often unnecessarily. At the upcoming General Assembly reconvened session, however, we have an opportunity to come together in a bipartisan fashion on a policy that will expand the use of renewables, encourage the use of waste-to-energy production and make one of Virginia’s largest electric cooperatives more stable.

For background, the General Assembly in 2020 passed a bill known as the Virginia Clean Economy Act . The VCEA created a path for Virginia to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of the 21st century, dramatically expanded the required use of renewables such as wind and solar and created a market for the sale of green energy credits.

One of the reasons that I opposed that legislation is that it abandoned the “all of the above” policy of our energy needs. As an example, when it was passed, the VCEA also called for the closure of “biomass” facilities that convert natural waste from things such as timber, agricultural and household waste into electric power.

This year, the General Assembly corrected that error and passed legislation with strong bipartisan support to allow biomass facilities to remain open. Biomass facilities, which are carefully regulated by the state, take natural waste and convert it into energy. They are, by definition, renewable energy facilities – and the legislation passed also allows most biomass facilities to sell renewable energy credits for the green energy they produce on the open market.

The legislation leaves out one facility that, oddly enough, is important to both Southside and Northern Virginia.

The Halifax County Biomass, or HCB, electric generating facility in Halifax provides energy for the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, or NOVEC. NOVEC provides electricity to more than 175,000 homes in Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties, along with the city of Manassas Park and the town of Clifton.

In Halifax County, HCB provides hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to the local community and supports more than two dozen good-paying jobs. The facility generates millions of dollars in economic development impact each year.

Without a fix to this bill, Halifax will remain the only biomass facility in the state that is not allowed to sell its renewable energy credits on the open market in Virginia. This is an unfair competitive disadvantage that will hurt those in Halifax who rely on HCB for jobs and tax revenue, and those in Northern Virginia who need and want clean energy to power their homes and businesses.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has, in partnership with NOVEC and other stakeholders, drafted an amendment the General Assembly can adopt this week to address the error. Gov. Youngkin’s proposal should be received well by both Republicans and Democrats because it will expand the use of renewables, encourage waste-to-energy production at the Halifax biomass facility and increase the use of renewable energy credits in Virginia.

Under this amendment, NOVEC will be required to add 148 megawatts of additional renewable energy to its generation footprint – enough renewable energy to power 22,000 homes – in order to be able to sell its renewable energy credits on the open market. That’s roughly 7.5% of NOVEC’s entire retail electric load serviced, a standard higher than that expected of one of Virginia’s large monopoly utilities.

It also represents a clear commitment by NOVEC to provide the green energy that customers across Northern Virginia, and increasingly the commonwealth, expect.

The sale of renewable energy credits is an important part of the Clean Economy Act as it was originally drafted, because they incentivize the generation of more green energy and allow carbon-emitting companies and organizations to offset their emission footprints. It makes sense, obviously, to allow the green energy produced in Halifax to qualify as a renewable energy credit under the VCEA – because that is how we will incentivize more generation from renewable sources.

Excluding one facility from utilizing the sale of its renewable energy credits would be unfair, and would negatively impact a part of the state where jobs and economic tax revenue are desperately needed. Allowing these credits to be sold not only protects the jobs in Southside, but also creates more long-term stability for the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, an organization that powers a big part of the commonwealth’s critical economic region.

When the General Assembly gathers this week to consider amendments like this one, we have an opportunity to demonstrate to the commonwealth what regional and bipartisan cooperation looks like. Gov. Youngkin’s amendment on biomass is good policy and critical to both Southside and Northern Virginia.

