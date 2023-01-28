Column: A simple step to make colleges and universities safer

Currently, Virginia law prohibits nearly anyone from carrying a firearm inside buildings that are owned or leased by the commonwealth of Virginia or one of its agencies, with one important and concerning exception: Virginia’s public colleges and universities.

Closing this loophole is a simple and effective way to make it easier for law enforcement to protect students, faculty, staff and members of the public from gun violence. That is why we are asking the General Assembly to change the law this year.

In 2020, when the original legislation banning firearms in state buildings was passed, the General Assembly explicitly exempted colleges and universities from the law, meaning it remained legal to possess a firearm inside of buildings on public campuses, including classrooms, office buildings and dormitories.

From a public safety perspective, there is no good reason why college classrooms and dorm rooms should be more welcoming to firearms than state agency office buildings or the Department of Motor Vehicles.

We can, however, offer a few reasons why closing this loophole would make Virginia colleges and universities safer.

First, this change would remove any ambiguity about the commonwealth’s stance on firearms in university buildings. While Virginia law permits the carrying of guns in such buildings, all 16 Virginia public colleges and universities have restrictions that prohibit firearms in their facilities. This distinction sends a clear message that carrying a gun into most state buildings is a crime, but bringing one into a college or university classroom or dorm is merely a violation of policy.

Simply put, bringing a gun into a dorm room or similarly sensitive space is deemed no more serious under Virginia law than cheating on a test or running afoul of any other provision of the student code of conduct. This defies good common sense and is a disservice to our students and those who work hard to preserve their safety.

Another less symbolic reason to change this law is the important tool it would offer law enforcement in cases where a university or other agency receives reports of a gun on campus. Currently, because possessing a firearm in a university building is not a crime, those options typically available to law enforcement are often not available.

Officers are precluded from seeking a warrant and would have no lawful basis to seize the weapon and prevent it from being retrieved while disciplinary processes are pending.

In the absence of any other suspected crime, the only recourse public universities currently have is for a non-law enforcement administrator to conduct an administrative search to determine if a school policy has been violated. That creates a potentially dangerous situation for the administrator and does not offer the university a meaningful way to retrieve and withhold any weapons that may be found during such a search.

By changing the law to treat colleges and universities like other state agencies, campus and local police will be able to fully leverage the wide range of Fourth Amendment remedies that are in place to guide their work. Information that rises to the level of probable cause can result in officers securing a search warrant and intervening more quickly in cases where an individual is suspected of having a gun on campus. In the wake of the terrible shooting that took place on the grounds of the University of Virginia in November, many Virginians have asked what steps can be taken to better protect our students, faculty, staff and members of the public from mass shootings. No single law or policy will eliminate the threat of violence.

However, it is worth remembering that a law enforcement search based on probable cause later revealed that the individual responsible for the devastating and unthinkable tragedy on our grounds stored several other firearms in his dorm room. That is a chilling fact, particularly because the act of storing any number of weapons in a dorm room is not, in and of itself, currently a violation of criminal law, and thus is not grounds for a search warrant.

This year, the General Assembly can change that. Bills have been introduced in the House and Senate to remove the exemption for institutions of higher education in current law and apply the law equally to all Virginia state agency buildings. As two people who have devoted much of their lives to keeping this commonwealth safe and representing those who do, we believe this is a simple and effective step that will make the job of protecting our college campuses and the students, faculty, staff and members of the public who spend time there.

