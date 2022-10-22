Column: Abortion care is on ballot in November

The U.S. Supreme Court decision to throw access to abortion care back to the states has received a lot of attention — and rightfully so. The decision to have a child is the most personal and, arguably, one of the most impactful health care decisions an individual can make. For nearly 50 years, individuals had the right to make this health care decision in the privacy of their doctor’s office without any interference from the government through the second trimester of their pregnancy, the framework established under the Roe v. Wade ruling.

I would like to believe that many lawmakers, mainly men, really do not understand the complexities associated with being pregnant and, if they did, perhaps they would put the health of the mother above other considerations. But the reality is these uninformed lawmakers are not educating themselves. They are taking the position that abortion care is not health care and a woman should have little or no control over her reproductive health.

This misguided stance also puts health care providers in the position of second-guessing their best medical advice to a pregnant woman in light of restrictive abortion laws.

More than 500 abortion restrictions have been introduced in 41 states in 2022. These restrictions have resulted in 66 clinics across 15 states being forced to stop offering abortions. This phenomenon further widens the inequities in access to care and will precipitate back alley abortions with the potential deaths and maiming that come along with illegal activities.

To put this in perspective, there could be up to a 30% increase in maternal deaths now that access to abortion services is no longer legal nationwide.

Virginians overwhelmingly support access to safe and legal abortions within the framework of Roe v. Wade. In a recent poll conducted by Christopher Newport University, this support registered at 67% of Virginians surveyed.

So far, abortion access within the framework of the Roe v. Wade decision is legal in Virginia. The 15 abortion clinics in Virginia, including six Planned Parenthood Health Centers, are open and continuing to provide contraceptive and abortion care.

The most impactful opportunity women have to push back on the SCOTUS reversal of our previously protected constitutional right to privacy is to vote in this year’s Nov. 8 election. All U.S. representatives and one-third of U.S. senators will be on the ballot. Make no mistake about it, abortion care is on the ballot.

If Democrats remain in control of the House and the Senate, we will likely see a national law to protect access to abortion care; otherwise, decisions regarding access to abortion care will remain with state legislatures and governors.

The Democratic Senate in Virginia has been a brick wall in protecting against reversals in access to contraceptive care and abortion care, but this job is getting tougher and tougher considering that we only have a one-vote margin.

In the upcoming 2023 session, there will likely be proposals that restrict access to certain contraceptives, and proposals that mirror some of the provisions that were implemented in West Virginia and Texas. Gov. Youngkin is asking key lawmakers to introduce a more restrictive ban on abortions than the framework that Roe v. Wade provides.