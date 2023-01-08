Column: Amid chaos, the Carhartt congressman provides comedic relief

I just read a news story that cheered me up considerably regarding our national psyche and our refusal to act like caring human beings. I know, it’s kind of grim out there, but this unexpected news comes from a very unlikely source: the U.S. House of Representatives. Who knew we currently have a resident congressional comic? That’s got to shake things up more than a little. People who think, at first, “why that’s ridiculous,” can succumb easily to the right comedic timing and a “puh dum pum” with cymbal crash.

Suddenly, the ridiculous becomes embraceable. Then the embraceable becomes doable. It’s a brilliant philosophy and much more fun than slamming your fists on the desk and fouling the air with your spittle.

It’s a brilliant strategy and it seems to be working for Tennessee Republican Congressman Tim Burchett. His colleagues have dubbed him the Class Clown of Congress, and no doubt he accepts the moniker as high praise. He calls himself the king of Carhartts, making the be-suited and be-tied crowd look stuffy and unapproachable while he just grins and, I don’t know, says, “Hey, pull my finger.”

The guy’s got guts. He once told Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) that if he wanted to be disrespected by a woman, he’d go home to his wife and daughter. Some people laughed, some found the comment disrespectful. Burchett probably didn’t care. He’d made his point.

His colleagues agree, possibly with envy, that he can get away with comments the rest of them can’t. Is it his self-deprecating humor, his goofy grin, the Carhartt jacket? Who knows, but many find it refreshing and more than a little bit brave. Putting yourself on the line sometimes backfires, but when he turns it into a joke, it’s hard to stay mad at the guy. And in the meantime, he’s having a much better time in Congress than most of his fellow politicians. That counts for something if nothing more than a good night’s sleep.

Perhaps Burchett is taking a cue from Volodymyr Zelensky, whose comic timing and sense of fun in his career may be part of his brilliance as a world leader. Who else has the courage to look Putin in the eye and say, “I don’t think so. Puh duh pum.”

College registrants take note: Perhaps the best training for high political office is to be first a late-night comic and then a dance competition sensation like Zelensky. After two tenures like that, politics holds little fear. Let’s face it, Putin isn’t as scary as a judge of dance competitions.

It helps that Zelensky has a caring heart, is devoted to his people, is freakishly smart and takes risks others cannot because he is just who he is: a comic, dancer, warrior, tactician, family man, and in his own unique way, a fashion icon. No one else wears a green T-shirt quite the way he does, and I can’t help but think that this elevates rather than diminishes his image.

One thing is certain: Zelensky is secure, a trait possessed by most comedians and a whole lot of dancers but very few politicians.

Ask yourself this: Would he be quite the worldwide sensation if he was just another dull and predictable politician trying to get his own way by whatever means, genuine or nefarious?

Think about it. The answer, to me, is obvious. Puh dum pum.