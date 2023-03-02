As Virginia faces a critical shortage of primary care providers, expanding access to basic health care services ranks as a top priority among policymakers. That’s why, this session, we sponsored House Bill 2274 and Senate Bill 948, legislation that allows pharmacists to test and treat Virginians age 18 and older for COVID-19, strep, flu and urinary tract infections.

All Virginians would benefit from having additional health care options provided by their local pharmacists. However, for those living in medically underserved areas where, currently only 62% of primary care needs are being met, the need for this legislation is both urgent and essential. A recent study conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University found that the shortage of primary care providers is even worse than expected. For all Virginians to access a primary care physician, that physician would have to serve 1,500 patients annually, 25% more than is recommended to effectively care for their patients on a regular basis.

During the pandemic, pharmacists were critical to relieving the pressure on physician offices by testing and treating patients for COVID, which meant decreased wait time for patients. People got back to work or got medication earlier because they could go to a pharmacy instead of waiting for an office appointment. They were only able to provide this expanded patient care through the temporary authority given by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. Now with these bills, we can continue that good work and expand that access to treatments for common illnesses that have straightforward tests and best-patient outcomes with early intervention.

With more than 7,500 pharmacists throughout our commonwealth, pharmacists are a real, cost-effective solution to making health care more accessible, especially for our rural and low-income citizens. In fact, 93% of Americans live within 5 miles of their nearest pharmacy. Pharmacists are also able to provide after-hours and weekend care for their patients. This timely access is important because the quicker a patient is tested and treated, the less likely their condition will worsen into something more serious that requires more aggressive treatment. Preventing conditions from worsening will avoid some trips to the emergency room, which will reduce costs for patients.

Through this legislation, we will also connect more Virginians with comprehensive primary care, including preventive care. Pharmacists will counsel patients who do not have a primary care provider about the importance of having one and will also refer the patient to local primary care resources including federally qualified health centers, free clinics, or local health departments.

H.B. 2274 and S.B. 948 have passed both the House and Senate and currently await the governor’s signature. This is a critical opportunity to capitalize on an existing and qualified resource — our pharmacists — for the benefit of Virginia’s patients.