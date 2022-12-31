Column: As the mental health crisis worsens, teletherapy is a lifeline

The diagnosis is in: America is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Clients know it. A survey earlier this fall from CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nine in 10 Americans believe that the mental health of the country is in peril.

Therapists know it. Research from the American Psychological Association (APA) indicates that mental health professionals are unable to keep up with demand for their services. Three in 5 psychologists say their appointment calendars are full, and almost half (46%) say demand for treatment is outpacing supply.

It’s been a one-two punch. On the heels of the opioid epidemic, the abiding impact of COVID has accelerated a rash of social stressors like anxiety and depression. Stress and trauma related to finances, health and family are fueling the need for professional help — help that all too often is unavailable, unaffordable or inaccessible.

For many, the best way to access mental health care is by way of telehealth.

Since the advent of the pandemic, teletherapy — more than ever — has been a game-changer, providing a convenient online platform through which clients and therapists can connect. At first, when COVID lockdowns relegated one-on-one counseling appointments to Zoom, there were concerns among my colleagues that virtual sessions would be less effective, that the intimacy of the client-counselor relationship would suffer. Would clients be less inclined to open up in a remote setting? Would therapists miss insights they might detect through a client’s body language or other in-person behaviors?

Those fears were quickly put to rest. We discovered, in fact, that the opposite was true. Clients — in the comfort of their own homes, in familiar, safe environments — actually became more forthcoming. My own experience has been that I’ve gotten to know clients better through our online portal, more than I ever would have imagined. I can meet the cat they talk about or see their holiday decorations. The opportunities for greater engagement can be profound.

As telemental health has grown in popularity, its other advantages have become even more resonant. First and foremost is its convenience. Transportation can be a significant barrier to accessing mental health services, and public transportation, in particular, can be a time-consuming hurdle to making in-person appointments. For clients with children, child care issues can make regular therapy sessions all but impossible, especially for clients who can ill afford to take time off from work. By scheduling telemental health sessions at home — or even in a quiet place during their lunch hour — these clients are able to access the therapy they need.

Then there are the clients who are not healthy enough to venture out to an in-person appointment, which is not uncommon. I have a client, a trans male in his 30s who suffers from PTSD. While he is college educated, he has difficulty maintaining employment due to his mental health symptoms, and he spends much of his time secluded in his home. Relationships are too difficult for him, and so often is the prospect of leaving his home, even his bed. But with telemental health, we are able to maintain our sessions in a way that works for him.

Telemental health has opened wide the door to mental health services for so many and requires nothing more from clients than a smartphone and quiet space. The commonwealth’s alliance of free and charitable clinics serves more than 60,000 Virginians each year, providing high-quality care through a cadre of professional, volunteer health care providers. But with provider shortages on the rise, especially in rural areas of the state, Virginia’s free clinics struggle to meet community needs. Just last month, Fredericksburg Counseling Services, a low-cost community mental health clinic for clients without insurance or who are underinsured, had to close its doors due to lack of staff and volunteers.

Thanks to a partnership with the state and other partners, a new program called the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI) will connect participating free clinics with a network of volunteer mental health providers to provide free telemental health services to clients.

Here in the Richmond area, I am proud to work with Health Brigade, one of the six free and charitable clinics that beginning next month will help pilot VTMHI around Virginia, including in rural areas like Franklin and Wytheville where mental health services are even harder to come by.

VTMHI will not solve America’s mental health crisis. In the larger scheme of things, it is but a small step forward. And yet, for the people it will serve and the clients it will connect to the mental health care services they never thought could be available to them, it’s a lifeline that will make all the difference.