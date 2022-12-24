Column: Before choosing a college, ask tough questions

It’s that time of year when high school seniors are busy applying to colleges and universities. Many of these students and their families are also gathering as much information as possible to figure out what sort of education each school offers.

Unfortunately, some of this information is outdated or misleading. Based on three decades of teaching and advising students at William & Mary, I’d like to encourage readers to ask lots of questions. They may not always be nice questions, but they should generate a more accurate picture of the school (and being nice is overrated, especially when you’re making big decisions).

First, parents should not fully trust their own memories of college life. Things change. For most of my career, our department did not offer courses with more than 35 to 40 students. Now we teach some courses with 100-plus students. The only way our undergraduates could take introduction to international politics this fall was in a class of 250. Bigger classes are taught differently than smaller classes.

Even the experience of friends and relatives who recently attended college may not be wholly relevant. Over the last few years, the size of our student body has grown substantially, but the hiring of faculty has not kept pace. Not surprisingly, our undergraduates are having more trouble getting into classes. The administration is now insisting that class sizes for the spring semester, from introductory lectures to senior seminars, should be larger.

In general, be a little skeptical of the numbers that colleges and universities share with you. Many institutions like to brag about their low student-faculty ratios. When that happens, ask what percentage of those faculty teach, or teach regularly. Schools might be classifying some administrators as faculty to make their ratios look better. They could be doing the same with researchers who spend little time inside a classroom.

Likewise, colleges and universities want you to think that students are regularly being taught in small classes with many opportunities to improve their writing and discussion skills. School officials might tell you what percent of their classes have fewer than, say, 20 students.

That number could include specialized seminars, individual music lessons and independent studies. If 250 students are enrolled in one course and 15 are enrolled in another, then yes, half the courses have fewer than 20 students. But almost all the students in this scenario are in a large course. Ask what percentage of all seats are available in those smaller classes.

Colleges and universities often highlight how many undergraduates study abroad, which can be a terrific part of their education. In practice, studying abroad could last as long as an academic year or as little as a few weeks during the winter or summer breaks. Those are very different experiences. Try to find out what study abroad actually means at the schools that interest you.

The harder task is gathering information that colleges and universities do not routinely share, such as the exact make-up of their faculty. There are important differences. Some faculty are tenured or tenure eligible, while others work on short-term contracts (e.g., as adjuncts or lecturers). Typically, the former combine research and teaching while the latter are hired primarily to teach. Colleges and universities like hiring faculty on short-term contracts because, let’s be honest, those positions are paid less and are easier to eliminate.

Faculty working on short-term contracts are a diverse group. They might be teaching multiple courses at one institution or piecing together courses at two or more institutions. They might handle a large share of the introductory courses or teach at all levels. They might work at a school for a single semester or several years in a row.

These differences matter when comparing colleges and universities. If few of the faculty members are active scholars, then students could have limited opportunities to conduct research. If faculty turnover is high, students will have more trouble getting good academic advice and strong letters of recommendation. When teachers are underpaid and stressed about losing their jobs, it is hard to expect them to go the extra mile for their students.

A college education is a tremendous opportunity; it can also require a huge investment of time and money. Students and their families need to ask pointed questions if they want to get the most out of higher education.

Photos of Hank Aaron from the Richmond Times-Dispatch archives