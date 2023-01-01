Column: Big banks rake in record profits by crushing small businesses

Major financial institutions pulled out all the stops in 2022 to prevent the Credit Card Competition Act from becoming law — including spreading half-truths or outright lies. It is no wonder that major Wall Street banks, who have made out like bandits during the pandemic, would oppose any legislation that might affect their bottom line — even if it means lower prices for consumers and making it easier for small businesses to survive.

The pandemic-induced economic downturn seems to have no end in sight. First, it was businesses being forced by the government to close their doors at the start of the pandemic. Then, a never-ending stream of rules and regulations that companies had to pay to implement. Remember the plexiglass and capacity limits? Supply chain shortages also meant lower inventory and higher prices. Now, businesses and customers alike are facing record-breaking inflation every month.

Throughout this economic turmoil, one industry not only survived unscathed, it thrived. Despite an initial dip at the very start of the pandemic, the major banks reported record profit in 2021, and are set to rake in even more record profits from commodities this year — more than triple what they earned in the years before COVID-19.

It shouldn’t come as a shock that banks have the highest profit margins of any industry in the nation — 32.61%.

One way these big banks padded their bottom lines while most businesses could barely scrape by was from collecting ever-rising swipe fees applied to every single transaction conducted with a credit card. This fee is a percentage of the transaction total, and goes to the big banks who issue the cards, so as prices rose due to inflation, so did the swipe fees that banks collected.

Despite the fact that Americans already pay the highest swipe fees in the world, Visa and Mastercard raised swipe fees yet again earlier this year — contributing to the sting of inflation. And given the more than 80% market share that this duopoly controls, the fees and associated rules they imposed went completely unchecked.

As a result, the average American family spends an extra $900 a year in swipe fees, while domestic businesses dished out over $138 billion in processing fees in 2021 alone. Meanwhile, merchant profit margins overall averaged 2.65%, and grocers and other food sellers averaged only 1.11% profit margins. This means an increase in fees forced businesses to decide between closing their doors or passing the extra cost on to consumers in the form of higher product prices.

This is where the Credit Card Competition Act steps in. By providing retailers and merchants with more than one credit network option to process transactions, Visa and Mastercard are inherently forced to compete for the first time — spurring better prices, security and innovation. But instead of doing what is in the best interest of working-class Americans and supporting this bill, Wall Street banks are spreading misinformation about what the bill would actually do.

Big banks pretend this will only benefit “big box retailers,” when in fact those who will be most positively impacted are small businesses that have less profit to absorb these fees and whose consumers are more likely to be price sensitive. Additionally, Wall Street banks are trying to pretend that this bill would impact credit unions and community banks — despite the bill only applying to financial institutions with $100 billion in assets, or roughly 32 banks total.

The banks also have tried to make the argument that this bill will be bad for payment security, but ironically, the independent networks that would be competing with Visa and Mastercard for transactions have about one-fifth the fraud of the two giants’ own networks. And forcing processors to compete to be the preferred network for retailers inherently means that they will have to provide better services at a more affordable price or risk losing market share.

But financial institutions already know all of this and simply want to limit competition in the payments marketplace to maintain their market stranglehold and continue to be the most profitable sector in the country on the backs of businesses and consumers. This year, our elected officials, including Virginia’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, need to stand up to Wall Street in favor of Main Street and support the passage of the Credit Card Competition Act.

31 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives