Column: Blinded by what we can’t see

Critical race theory emerged as the bête noire of the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial campaign. The concept ought not to be taught, candidate Glenn Youngkin said to loud applause, because it is inherently divisive. It also might make children (white) feel badly about themselves.

That’s possibly true, though not necessarily — just as it also is true that Americans are almost daily assaulted with evidence that critical race theory is more than theoretical. The idea that the divides between white Americans and Americans of color on everything from economics to education to life expectancy stem in part from cultural and societal structures is so obviously true that it ought to need no elaboration.

Except that, as former Gov. Ralph Northam was fond of saying, “the eyes can’t see what the mind doesn’t know.” Because many Americans have not paid attention to systemic racism or experienced it themselves, it is easy to conclude that it does not exist. Yet, recent headlines are rife with examples.

Consider three:

In the summer of 2021, a Johns Hopkins University professor (Black) and his wife wanted to refinance their home mortgage. They believed the value had soared since purchasing the house for $450,000 four years earlier. The appraiser, however, put the value at only $472,000. A lender declined to refinance. Several months later, the couple tried again. This time, they took down family photos and Black-themed art. A white friend met the appraiser at the door. The second appraisal valued the home at $750,000.

Last month, an analysis of more than 800,000 internet service offers in 38 cities across America found that major providers routinely charge customers in poorer, less white neighborhoods on a par with customers in wealthier neighborhoods. The speed and quality of the service in the former is demonstrably inferior, however. Red-lining for home mortgages — a mid-20th-century practice that discriminated against Blacks — may be outlawed; digital red-lining apparently thrives.

A recent New York Times expos

é

revealed that Richmond Community Hospital, owned by Bon Secours Mercy Health, has the highest profit margin of any hospital in Virginia.

That’s due in part to a federal program that lets clinics in impoverished areas buy prescription drugs at steep discounts, then charge insurers full price. Presumably, the gains will be reinvested in health care for poor neighborhoods, although no actual accounting is required.

The health system says it has met the spirit of the program. And yet Richmond Community Hospital, serving the struggling East End, has been gutted of many of its services. Meanwhile, Bon Secours St. Francis in Richmond’s affluent Midlothian suburbs stands as a virtual medical Taj Mahal.

There’s more. In 2012, the city leased land to Bon Secours at far below market value on the condition that the chain expand facilities at Richmond Community. Instead, Bon Secours focused on building a luxury apartment-retail-and-office complex on Patterson Avenue. Only this year, a decade later, did it break ground on a new medical office building next to Community.

These are all examples of the insidious, often invisible ways in which systemic racism works. They’re easy to ignore, unless you’re willing to see.

Soon, the Virginia Board of Education will adopt new standards for teaching American history. Already, some on the board hint at resisting changes that portray America in less than hagiographic terms. This would be dishonest and a mistake. The racial reckoning that sprang from George Floyd’s death requires a clear understanding that telling history inaccurately is not a victimless game.

Yes, knowing that their ancestors treated Black and Indigenous people brutally might cause remorse among some white children. But what of the Black children who may wonder why their race so often seems to be at the low end of the ladder? Do they not deserve to know that societal forces beyond their parents or grandparents’ control have played — and continue to play — a role in that dynamic? And is their potential for pain not far more acute?

“Generations of Black people have felt bad about themselves, who we are, what we look like,” Del. Delores McQuinn said in discussing critical race theory last year. “It’s what we’ve had to live with all our lives.”

Dale Carnegie, the self-improvement guru, used to quote a short poem:

Two men looked out from prison bars,

One saw mud, the other saw stars.

For Carnegie, the ditty meant that attitude trumps. Another take is that both conditions exist — the mud and the stars. If you look at America and see only the noble, fine things, then you are blinding yourself to the reality of the mud that has ensnared millions. But if you look at America and see only mud, you’re ignoring the principles and ideals that have inspired and advanced millions worldwide.

We have done a fine job teaching about the stars. Now, it’s time to speak honestly about the mud. If truth is inherently divisive, so be it.