Column: Breast cancer is not pink

It’s October, and as the leaves are changing to yellow and orange it seems suddenly everything else is turning pink. Under the guise of awareness, companies creatively color their products, logos and even cars pink. And while awareness is appreciated, I think we’re all aware that Breast Cancer is prevalent in the community. But do we understand breast cancer and its risks? I know I didn’t, until I was diagnosed last year, at 33 years old.

What most are not aware of is that more than 1,000 women will die from breast cancer in Virginia this year, and more than 7,000 women will be diagnosed. Not to mention the misdiagnosis and delay in care that occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some organizations, like the American Cancer Society, are advocating for screenings to start older or switch to mammograms every other year, more and more women under 40 are diagnosed with breast cancer and younger age increases risk of dying from the disease.

Our current state of “awareness” by pink-washing everything results in those under 40, or without a family history, to believe they are safe from this prominent cancer. However, only 5% to 10% of breast cancers are linked to genetic mutations. The pink ribbon plastered on everything adds encouragement that research is happening and increasing the length of life of those diagnosed with breast cancer, but only a small portion, if any, of the proceeds raised from pink products is actually going to meaningful research or support of patients and survivors.

In the prime of my career and life, I found a lump and brushed it off. I had no family history and overall, I was active and healthy. Everything I thought I knew about breast cancer was false. The awareness I’ve been exposed to my entire life provided a false security. Thankfully, a month later when I finally saw my doctor, they took things seriously and within a week I was diagnosed with Stage III advanced breast cancer. The tumor was bigger than a golf ball and had infiltrated to my lymph nodes. If my care was delayed by mere weeks, I would likely not be here today.

After enduring 16 rounds of chemotherapy, mastectomy, 25 rounds of radiation and now continuing active treatment with immunotherapy and oral chemotherapy, all while continuing to work full-time, I was shocked to understand the intensity of treatment necessary.

Unfortunately, we don’t have regular screening options, especially those covered under insurance, that are accurate to find breast cancer in people under 40 and over 80% of women find the abnormality themselves and typically by accident. The tragic reality is that young women face more aggressive cancers and lower survival rates than those older women face with breast cancer.

This pink October, instead of purchasing a product that might donate a measly 1% to research, if any, join the Virginia Breast Cancer Research Foundation in its fundraising for research to save lives. The organization’s Facebook page makes it easy with a few clicks on the fundraiser. Or visit one of the many events supporting VBCRF across the city raising funds this month.

I also urge everyone to better understand the risks of breast cancer. Learn how to and perform monthly self-breast exams. It’s most important to start now, perform monthly self-breast exams around the same time each month, and get to know what’s normal so you notice an abnormality sooner. Most importantly, advocate for yourself with doctors. Because breast cancer is not pink.