In the world of speedrunning, every millisecond counts. As a professional gamer and Twitch streamer, I've spent more than 10 years perfecting my craft, shaving off precious seconds to get the best time possible. My current claim to fame is a world record speed run in "Spyro the Dragon," a feat that wouldn't be possible without one crucial element: a fast, reliable internet connection. Next-generation networks like 5G allow for faster speeds that were unimaginable several years ago, enabling a better gaming experience for pros and amateurs alike.

To understand the importance of this, we need to delve into the world of spectrum and the role of the Federal Communications Commission. Spectrum refers to the range of electromagnetic radio frequencies used to transmit sound, data and video across the country. It's the invisible highway that carries everything from your favorite radio station to your cellphone calls and, yes, your online gaming streams.

The FCC, until recently, was the steward of this spectrum. It allocated and managed these frequencies, ensuring that they were used efficiently and effectively. This authority allowed it to innovate and expand broadband access, constantly improving the technologies that so many of us rely on for our livelihoods.

However, the FCC's authority over the spectrum has not been reauthorized by Congress. This might seem like a bureaucratic detail, but the consequences are far-reaching and deeply personal for people like me.

As a livestreamer, my job depends on a high-quality, uninterrupted internet connection. Imagine being seconds away from breaking a speed record, only to have your internet suddenly crash, kicking every viewer off your stream. In a field as competitive as mine, your subscribers expect a flawless viewing experience, and it’s incredibly important to meet their expectations. Their generosity and support are the only reasons I was able to turn my hobby into a career, and I rely on their continued support to put food on the table and a roof over my head.

Without the FCC's authority to manage the spectrum and drive innovation in broadband access, the quality and reliability of my internet connection — and those of countless other digital creators — are at risk. This isn't just about gamers. Influencers, TikTok creators, online storefronts, and any business that relies on the digital world could see their bottom lines affected.

The internet is the lifeblood of the digital economy, and for many of us, it's our livelihood. We need Congress to understand this and act accordingly. By reauthorizing the FCC's broadband spectrum authority and establishing a pipeline of spectrum, they can ensure that the digital highway remains open and accessible for all.

In the world of speedrunning, we're always looking for ways to go faster, to be better. It's time for Congress to do the same. Let's ensure that the FCC has the authority it needs to keep us all in the race.

