Column: Calling all farmers: Virginia is being generous

As one who has spent 40 years in farming, both as a farmer and working for farm organizations and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, I was very excited to learn that for the first time in Virginia’s history, the 2022 General Assembly fully funded the needs of the Virginia Agricultural Cost Share program.

VACS is the state program that helps farmers implement a range of conservation best management practices that protect water quality.

This surge in funding is critically important. The 2020 session of the General Assembly passed legislation outlining water quality goals for the Chesapeake Bay. If they are not met by 2025, then mandatory regulations kick in for the bay watershed requiring mandatory nutrient management planning and the fencing of streams to exclude all livestock.

Farmers are somewhat unique in our food supply chain. They are price takers. Most farmers cannot set the price for the commodities they produce. If you are a cattleman and take your steers to the auction or a grain farmer who delivers corn and soybeans to an elevator, you must take the price offered. There is no negotiation. If your fertilizer costs more, you can’t simply ask more for your corn. Or if the price of feed for your steers goes up, you can’t ask for a higher price for them when time comes to go to market.

Because of these economics, it has been generally accepted that if we ask farmers to change a farming practice to achieve a societal good, such as improving water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, it is appropriate for the state to help fund the cost of that practice change.

The Cost Share program has long provided some cost-share assistance, but never before at the level needed to achieve the water quality goals of the Chesapeake Bay program. As a result of this increase in funding from the General Assembly, plus funding from the USDA Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, some BMPs, such as excluding livestock from streams, are now funded at 100% of cost. This is great and rare opportunity for farmers raising livestock. It may not come again.

Cost share is available on dozens of other practices as well, including developing new water supplies for livestock, planting cover crops, splitting application of nitrogen on corn and small grain and many others. Your local Soil & Water Conservation District can give you details and guide you through the simple application process.

Most experts doubt Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay water quality goals will be achieved by 2025. Therefore, we can see the handwriting on the wall: mandatory nutrient management planning and fencing of streams is likely coming.