In 2021, then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law a bill that tied Virginia’s vehicle emission standards to those imposed by California legislators. Now, under California’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, the Golden State plans to expand its already ambitious goal by banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, mandating that all new passenger cars and trucks sold must be electric in 12 short years. Under Virginia’s 2021 action, we’re obligated to follow them down this rabbit hole.

EVs can play an important role in reducing carbon emissions, but with no strategy in sight for achieving it, is now the right time to commit to 100% electric? High costs, performance challenges and lack of infrastructure make it clear that Virginia is nowhere near ready for this lofty goal.

Despite the environmental movement’s insistence that electric vehicles are the only way forward, and with more manufacturers adding models, the costs of EVs have not dropped to become competitive with gasoline-powered vehicles. In fact, J.D. Power reported last year that the average sticker price for an EV in the United States was up 22% over the prior year. Even with a $7,500 federal tax credit, the $40,000-plus price tag of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 is far higher than that of a comparable gasoline model.

When considering costs and performance characteristics, zero-emission vehicles do not satisfy consumer preferences compared to internal combustible-engine vehicles. Mileage limitations and recharge time alone make present-day EVs unfeasible for most. In fact, one recent survey found that just 28% of 1,000 consumers polled think electric cars are practical for most drivers. Simply put, even without a mandate in place that removes every option for consumers, most people would not opt to buy EVs on their own. It is not fair, nor reasonable to force Virginians to make purchasing decisions that go against their own best interests.

Furthermore, the sheer cost of owning an electric vehicle is far too expensive for the average Virginia household. In 2021, the average annual income was $80,615. With the average upfront cost of EVs sitting at $65,291, that is already more than most Virginia families can afford. Additionally, when the EV battery exhausts its useful life, the cost of replacement can be tens of thousands of dollars, a price that few U.S. households can afford as a “maintenance cost” for their everyday mode of transportation.

Assuming EV cost and performance become more practical, the infrastructure requirements for powering EVs remain far from adequate. Already, the nation’s electric grid is teetering on the edge of reliability and the trend of taking traditional power stations offline will add additional stress to many regions of the U.S., including Virginia. Despite this fact, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that became law in 2021 included $7.5 billion to build a network of charging stations across the country. Even where Level 3 chargers are installed and electric generation is sufficient, it will still take between 20 and 60 minutes to charge the EV enough to travel 180 to 240 miles. With these chargers planned at 50-mile intervals and tens of thousands of additional EVs on the road, your wait will make road trips considerably longer, if not unbearable. Of course, you can always install one of these high-speed chargers at home, as long as you’re willing to shell out between $40,000 and $175,000.

EVs may be a viable choice for some Virginians and can be an important tool to reduce carbon emissions. And as performance improves and infrastructure solutions develop, they will become more appealing. Simply limiting consumer choice, however, will not make EVs the best or most desired choice, nor will it make them practical. For the sake of allowing consumer choice and limiting additional burdens on the power grid, Virginia’s legislators need to repeal its obligation to California’s Clean Cars law and do what voters sent them to do — establish policies that work for Virginians. The economic effects of this initiative are far too serious to ignore.

Close 1 of 9 Car Wash Automatic car wash facility on West Broad St. is first of half-dozen planned by Astir, Inc. Car wash 09-19-1985 (cutline): For most cars, wipe-off area is last stop. Car wash 09-19-1985 (cutline): These days, cars are moved through burshless machines. Car wash 03-31-1987 (cutline): Tom Pivac says customers should experience better results from new operation. One of Richmond's better-known car-wash operations has undergone a change of name, a change of management and a change of technique. Car wash 02-23-1978 (cutline): When it's sunny and the temperature's above freezing, it's a good time to wash away the winter grime--as Thomas Johnson and Juan Coleman demonstrated this week on Second Avenue. Car wash 03-23-1976 (cutline): A thorough washing makes a used car a lure for the buyer and means extra dollars for the seller. 0812_POD_Car Wash The Feb. 8, 1967, issue of The Richmond News Leader included a special section called Auto Review Section ’67. It assessed the state of the car business and included related details – including that car washes were busiest in winter, when vehicles got dirtier after snowstorms that kept people from washing their cars at home. This photo was taken at the Boulevard and Broad Car Wash. 1021_POD_Car Wash This October 1963 image shows a new coin-operated car wash, a self-service model that was gaining traction in the industry. Customers did the washing themselves, putting a quarter in the wash stall meter and using the facilities for five minutes. Car Wash These photos illustrate three steps in the auto-clearning system at Plaza Strip Car Wash. Auto enters at the scrubber, is sprayed with water and steam, and is scrubbed by hand (shown) before being rinsed off. From the Archives: Car Washes A look back at car washes in the Richmond area. Interested in a copy of any of these photos? Click here. 1 of 9 Car Wash Automatic car wash facility on West Broad St. is first of half-dozen planned by Astir, Inc. Car wash 09-19-1985 (cutline): For most cars, wipe-off area is last stop. Car wash 09-19-1985 (cutline): These days, cars are moved through burshless machines. Car wash 03-31-1987 (cutline): Tom Pivac says customers should experience better results from new operation. One of Richmond's better-known car-wash operations has undergone a change of name, a change of management and a change of technique. Car wash 02-23-1978 (cutline): When it's sunny and the temperature's above freezing, it's a good time to wash away the winter grime--as Thomas Johnson and Juan Coleman demonstrated this week on Second Avenue. Car wash 03-23-1976 (cutline): A thorough washing makes a used car a lure for the buyer and means extra dollars for the seller. 0812_POD_Car Wash The Feb. 8, 1967, issue of The Richmond News Leader included a special section called Auto Review Section ’67. It assessed the state of the car business and included related details – including that car washes were busiest in winter, when vehicles got dirtier after snowstorms that kept people from washing their cars at home. This photo was taken at the Boulevard and Broad Car Wash. 1021_POD_Car Wash This October 1963 image shows a new coin-operated car wash, a self-service model that was gaining traction in the industry. Customers did the washing themselves, putting a quarter in the wash stall meter and using the facilities for five minutes. Car Wash These photos illustrate three steps in the auto-clearning system at Plaza Strip Car Wash. Auto enters at the scrubber, is sprayed with water and steam, and is scrubbed by hand (shown) before being rinsed off.