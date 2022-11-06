Column: Clean energy can power Virginia’s future

As Virginians look for relief from the growing economic and air pollution impacts of climate change, new support from Congress in the way of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act offers the state a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create new jobs, protect our families’ health and strengthen the infrastructure we depend on for water, energy, transportation and healthy communities.

Make no mistake, we cannot afford to turn back now — this is the time to lean in. These new laws were made possible by voters who gave a resounding thumbs-up to clean air, clean energy and climate action, and we need to keep electing leaders who have Virginians’ best interest at heart. It’s pragmatic and dedicated leaders who will realize the full potential of these news laws by maximizing investments and doubling down on climate action right now.

Clean energy does not suffer from the wild price fluctuations that drove the eye-popping $15 a month increase that Dominion Energy recently passed on to Virginians; that increase was driven by the volatile global natural gas market. Because wind and the sun are free, fuel costs remain static and clean energy produced in the U.S. largely stays in the U.S.

Virginia took a major step last year toward a clean power future by linking to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), which makes polluters pay for their pollution for the first time and provides proceeds that states can invest back into communities for everything from building resilience against superstorms to programs that reduce energy use.

If Virginia were to leave RGGI, as the current administration is attempting, this could derail progress in reducing pollution and lowering electric bills through energy efficiency, an approach that will hurt both consumers and businesses. Instead of welcoming a business community that increasingly has its eye on environmental, social and governance principles, it could call into question whether Virginia is truly open for business.

In the past decade, Virginia has experienced 45 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $10 billion in catastrophic damage as more frequent and intense storms threaten infrastructure, businesses and communities. The Hampton Roads region is experiencing the highest rates of sea level rise along the entire Atlantic seaboard.

Sixty-two percent of Virginians agree that flooding, heavy rainfall and rising sea levels are having a serious impact on the state — and more than two-thirds say that the risk of flooding in Virginia’s coastal communities is an important issue to address. Clearly, there’s no time to waste.

This summer’s Inflation Reduction Act will help Virginia families cut the cost of their utility bills through their purchase of energy-efficient appliances, including water heaters and clothes dryers, and for home repairs that boost energy efficiency. Tax credits could help nearly a quarter million Virginians install solar rooftop panels.

The Inflation Reduction Act also provided more than $11.5 billion of additional investment in large-scale clean power generation and storage to Virginia, creating more good-paying rural and urban jobs on top of the more than 88,000 Virginia workers already employed in solar, wind, storage and other clean energy industries. These credits include bonuses for businesses that pay a prevailing wage, so that Virginia workers earn a good paycheck as we build the clean energy future in America.

Couple the might of these new laws with staying in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and continuing other clean energy programs and Virginia residents and businesses can move farther and faster than at any time in decades.

Piecemeal approaches aren’t enough. Virginia has a rare opportunity to turbocharge a green energy economy that will help families, companies and communities in every part of the state. We need to keep electing leaders who are clear-eyed and working for their constituents by supporting policies and investments that cut energy bills and create jobs while reducing air pollution.