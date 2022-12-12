Column: Closing the gap in home ownership rates is critical

RVA is a great place to live. But it is an increasingly difficult place to afford a home, especially if you’re a first-time homebuyer and a person of color.

This problem isn’t unique to metro Richmond. According to the National Association of Realtors, it’s a national problem. An NAR survey found that first-time homebuyers made up 26% of the market in the fiscal year that ended in June 2022, a drop from 34% the previous year. The NAR also reported that the U.S. homeownership rate among Black households has dropped to the lowest levels in a decade.

In the Richmond region, the overall homeownership rate is 66%. However, if you break this down further, homeownership in the Black community is 45% and 42% in the Hispanic community, far less than the 75% homeownership rate among white households.

This data is clear proof that a significant gap exists and continues to widen for first-time homebuyers in general, and especially among people of color.

Creating a larger stock of affordable homes is needed, a task that will take resources and time. Fortunately, some of the needed resources just came our way. Wells Fargo recently presented Virginia LISC with a $7.5 million grant to implement the Richmond Regional WORTH Plan (Wealth Opportunities Restored Through Homeownership) that sets forth a strategy for increasing homeownership among communities of color by 5,000 by 2026.

This regional plan encompasses the cities of Richmond and Petersburg, as well as the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover, and aims to close the gap in homeownership between communities of color and their white counterparts. Developed by a collaborative team of local leaders dedicated to housing equity and accessibility, the plan calls out the imbalance in homeownership rates of various racial and ethnic populations. It also identifies structural barriers that have created profound racial inequities in accessing affordable homeownership for people of color, and which have contributed to broader disparities in wealth accumulation in Richmond and across the U.S.

The plan then lays out specific strategies to address these disparities in areas such as outreach and education; financial readiness; special-purpose lending products; policy and advocacy; capacity building to support housing production; and home ownership retention.

Homeownership can make a significant difference in someone’s life. It is a key source of household and generational wealth and often represents the greatest asset for a family. In fact, a homeowner’s equity can help finance retirements, small businesses and educational opportunities. Homeownership helps strengthen housing and job stability, improves educational and health outcomes, and builds wealth for the future.

The fact that the Wells Fargo Foundation selected our area as one of just eight markets nationwide to receive one of its $7.5 million WORTH grants is a recognition of both the need and the opportunity our region has to address the issue of equitable homeownership and wealth building among communities of color. As one of the smallest markets selected, this infusion of new and critical financial resources in our region will have an outsized impact. It is truly a shot in the arm for the entire affordable housing ecosystem.