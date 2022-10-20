Column: Colorectal cancer screening saves lives

While headlines this month about a New England Journal of Medicine study appeared to question the value of colonoscopies, a deeper dive into the results confirms the value of the exam to detect and prevent a cancer that will kill more than 50,000 Americans this year.

As the American College of Gastroenterology highlights, this study compared patients who received a letter encouraging them to receive a colonoscopy with patients who were not screened for colorectal cancer. While the study found the group that received the letter had the same number of deaths, those statistics omit an important piece of context: just 42% of the patients who were invited to get a colonoscopy followed through and got screened.

Among the patients who received a colonoscopy, their risk of developing colorectal cancer dropped 31%, and their risk of death from colorectal cancer decreased 50%.

In other words: screening for colorectal cancer works.

There are three other options that you can choose to detect or check for pre-cancerous polyps or colon cancer. Two can be done at home: the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and the stool DNA test. The FIT test looks for small amounts of blood in your feces that cannot easily be seen. If you choose this option, it should be performed once a year. The stool DNA test checks for tiny amounts of blood along with nine DNA biological markers that can be found in colon cancers and polyps. This test should be performed every three years.

The third option is computed tomography, or CT, colonography. This test uses a CT scan to view the colon and rectum and does not require sedation.

Now is not the time to back away from colorectal cancer screening, especially as we work to eliminate disparities in colorectal cancer rates and deaths. According to the American Cancer Society, African-Americans are about 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it than most other groups. It was colon cancer that killed beloved “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman at only 43.

Further, colorectal cancer is increasingly striking younger people. That’s why UVA Health Cancer Center has partnered with the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center and the Virginia Colorectal Cancer Roundtable to boost screening rates and remind Virginians that colorectal cancer screenings should begin at 45 for most people. Our goal is to increase the percentage of Virginians who are up to date on their colorectal cancer screenings from 70.8% to 80%.