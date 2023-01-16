Column: Community colleges are ready to meet workforce challenges

Virginia is facing a workforce crisis. Record-low unemployment, coupled with a falling rate of labor force participation (just 64% of working-age Virginia adults are actively working or seeking a job), has left Virginia’s employers searching for tens of thousands of qualified workers to support their businesses. And the projected wave of retirements over the next few years will only intensify the workforce shortage. Without a pipeline of qualified workers to fill these jobs, the commonwealth will lose billions of dollars in economic activity.
The Virginia Community College System (VCCS), in partnership with the State Board for Community Colleges and the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, has the solution to fill many of the open jobs – HIRE Virginia. This transformative initiative leverages successful, existing programs to accelerate the training, credentialing and placement of Virginians in available, well-paying jobs.
HIRE Virginia focuses on the unfilled middle-skill jobs in Virginia – those that require a postsecondary credential or certification but do not require a four-year degree — approximately half of the open jobs. With HIRE Virginia, candidates for these jobs are trained at little or no cost to themselves, accelerating how quickly they are ready to fill these open positions.
HIRE Virginia calls for an investment of $250 million to help the commonwealth address its critical workforce needs and put Virginians into high-paying jobs. The return on investment is easy to measure. HIRE Virginia will produce 75,000 additional skilled workers over the next three years at an average cost of $3,333 per credential. Not only will each newly trained and hired Virginian benefit from increased wages and the contributions they make in their communities, but the businesses that hire them will thrive and grow, benefiting the entire state.
HIRE Virginia’s key components include:
1. Remove tuition barriers to train for specific, in-demand jobs by leveraging FastForward and G3, two of the state’s signature workforce education programs available at no or low cost for low- and middle-income students.
2. Invest in modern labs, classrooms and equipment to modernize teaching environments and enhance student experiences in programs that will train workers to fill open jobs.
3. Expand dual enrollment for Virginia high school students to include high-demand credentials and career technical education academies on community college campuses so that high school graduates may enter the workforce directly or shorten their time to completion of workforce credentials (more on dual enrollment below).
4. Provide more career services to connect qualified students and employers through an online job matching portal and expand internships and apprenticeships.
5. Increase advising capacity and support for students from entry through completion.
6. Address mental health barriers for students who are experiencing high levels of stress, anxiety and depression.
7. Create HIRE Virginia awareness through a dynamic and sustainable statewide information campaign.
To be clear: Virginia’s Community Colleges stand ready to help, but we cannot achieve the goals of HIRE Virginia with current funding. VCCS’ annual funding already is inadequate. For general fund appropriations, VCCS ranks at the very bottom of Virginia’s colleges and universities for in-state student reimbursement (FY 2020). Compared to community college investments in other states, Virginia ranks in the bottom third, below North Carolina.
And we need to face the fact that the state funding model for community colleges needs to be updated. Currently, our colleges are funded based on assumptions for educating full-time students and graduating two-year associate degree holders. Yet more than 80% of VCCS students attend part time; 30% take only one course per semester. The funding methodology does not recognize support for training adult and part-time students — the very students who are primary candidates for middle-skill job training and credentialing. Adjusting the commonwealth’s funding approach to community colleges will make HIRE Virginia self-sustaining and is in Virginia’s best economic interest.
Back to dual enrollment for a moment: Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said repeatedly that he wants all Virginia high school students to graduate with college-level degrees or credentials that will prepare them to enter the workforce. Of the nearly 100,000 Virginia students who complete high school each year, fewer than 3% are on track to graduate with an associate degree.
HIRE Virginia would expand dual enrollment program pathways for high school students, and we look forward to working with the governor and the General Assembly to find the right formulas to incentivize our colleges and local school divisions to work together to make dual enrollment more accessible.
Data from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia shows that 80% of community college graduates stay in Virginia, contributing to their local economies. Training Virginia’s future workforce at community colleges is a smart investment, and HIRE Virginia provides a compelling roadmap to family-sustaining and economy-building careers in the years ahead. At a time when states around the country are beefing up their own workforce training programs, we don’t have time to wait around.
Sharon Morrissey is interim chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. Contact her at smorrissey@vccs.edu.
Douglas Garcia is director of U.S. Federal Government Relations for Pearson Education and chair of Virginia’s State Board for Community Colleges. Contact him at douglas.garcia@vccs.edu.
Ben Davenport is chairman of First Piedmont Corp. and chair of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education. Contact him at bjdjr@fpcwaste.com.