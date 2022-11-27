Column: Congress is no longer serving its original purpose

It is time for a structural restoration of Congress. The House of Representatives should be expanded, and the Senate should be shrunk. When crafting the Constitution in 1787, the “framers” sought via Article I to abandon the unicameral legislature of the post-revolution Confederacy. Instead, for the post-Constitution Union, we would have a new legislature comprising two distinct types of legislatures within it. One democratically representative chamber (the House) and one deliberative chamber (the Senate). Within the “mixed regime” of three competing federal branches, each a different type of government, the legislative branch would be composed of two competing chambers, each a different type of legislature.

Modern Congress, however, comprises two nearly identical types of legislatures. Over the past 234 years, the respective structures of the House and Senate have entropically homogenized, neither now fully serving their original purpose. The House has too few members to adequately represent the current and exponentially growing population. In fact, it never caught up with the gradual expansion of the electorate through women’s suffrage or civil rights legislation. For example, in 1790, Virginia had about 747,160 citizens and 10 House districts: approximately 74,716 citizens per representative. As of 2021, Virginia has about 8.6 million citizens, and for nearly 10 times more people 230 years later, it has gained only one additional House seat. With 11 districts, Virginia now has about 785,661 citizens per representative, which is roughly the national average (763,000). For comparison, New York has 27 districts for over 19 million citizens (about 735,000 citizens per representative). Texas has 36 districts for over 29 million citizens (more than 820,000 citizens per representative).

How does Germany compare? For about 83 million citizens nationally, they have 736 representatives: 112,948 citizens per representative. Japan? 270,323 citizens per representative. Canada? 109,444.

In the United States, the number of House seats was capped at 435 (the number used after the 1910 Census) by the Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929, effectively diluting the efficacy of each citizen in American democracy going forward. Intriguingly, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals held in an unpublished opinion that the question of whether this cap is constitutional cannot be heard by the courts.

In 2023, the Republican Party will once again have a majority in the House. Barring the rise of independent voters as the country’s plurality, relatively lower voter turnout and shameless Republican affronts to voting rights, the question remains as to how Republicans, as a consistent political minority, can control the House — the “representative” chamber. Does this mean that the House is not in fact representative?

To a degree, it does mean that. The “winning coalitions” sufficient for a candidate to win a seat in the House are too large. Combine the large size of House districts with strategic gerrymandering and voting restrictions, and the representative function of the structure fails. Furthermore, each representative has an outsized voice, allowing fringe elected officials like Marjorie Taylor Greene to garner national attention for outrageous statements and opinions.

On the other hand, the Senate has grown too big. It was, through all designs, to be deliberative and removed from the direct influence of the people, almost akin to the federal judiciary. A quasi-judicial chamber within Congress. The anti-populist structure of the Senate has, of course, been rightfully tempered since the 17th Amendment, which introduced direct votes for senators by the people of their states instead of their state legislators.

Nevertheless, 100 senators are too many. Each senator is no longer an integral part of a deliberative process, but rather a glorified representative with a filibuster power. Moreover, too many senators’ winning coalitions are too small. Seven states have small enough populations that they only have one representative in the House. That means there are 14 senators representing populations smaller than that of two average House districts, each of whom can unilaterally halt the legislative process, barring a two-thirds majority.

However, given the Senate’s typical inability to invoke cloture, it appears that 100 senators are not capable of deliberative debate and negotiation — the original purpose of the Senate. Perhaps this is why popular culture has not cared about Senate debates since 1850, the tail end of what the Senate Historical Office’s webpage calls “The Era of Debate.” If not an intentional acknowledgment that the deliberation function of the Senate is a bygone, it remains an ironic Freudian slip.

The United States should restore Congress’ structure. Shrinking the Senate would make it more deliberative, but would require a constitutional amendment to change it from two senators per state to either one per state, or two per multistate region. No small feat. However, expanding the House would only require Congress to pass a bill. That seems worth it. At least if we want to be as democratically representative, if not more, than our global peers.