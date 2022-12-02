Column: Congress must pass the Electoral Count Reform Act -- now

I enjoyed the recent Richmond Times-Dispatch commentary on the Electoral College by Stephen Farnsworth and Emily Hemphill of Mary Washington University (“Sorry, Virginia, we’re stuck with the Electoral College,” Nov. 21). And I strongly support the Electoral Count Reform Act now before Congress, which they concluded would be a healthy thing for our country. Its passage actually may be critical to avoiding chaos after the 2024 election.

I was a presidential elector in 2012, for the reelection of President Barack Obama. It was a high honor to represent the majority of Virginia voters in that year’s election. Afterward, Democratic electors were greeted politely by officials of the State Elections Board, a bipartisan body, run at that time by the administration of Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell. Paperwork went flawlessly.

On Dec. 17, the day that electors from all 50 states met in their state capitols and cast their official votes electing the president and vice president of the United States, Gov. McDonnell graciously joined us, giving a brief but informative and inspiring talk about American election history and the importance of the peaceful transfer of government.

Then we all cast our votes for the two offices, as we had pledged to the citizens of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts who had elected us. There were no disruptions. We all went home.

On Jan. 6, 2013, I attended the presentation of the votes from the states to a special joint session of Congress. No person objected to anything. The votes were counted in the front of the room with the vice president and the House speaker as overseers. The winners (no surprises) were announced. There was applause and cheers.

And then we all left.

I want to strongly note: The 2012 election, like all other national elections, was conducted under a constitutional mandate, and election laws written through the years. Certain elements of election law were loosely worded, but bipartisan tradition knew the iron-clad purpose of election law was to ensure that it was the collective citizens of the United States, within the restrictions of the Electoral College, who would determine who was elected president and vice president.

According to numerous news organizations, the Nov. 8 election saw well over 100 “election deniers” elected or reelected to Congress. (Remember, we had 139 Republican members of the House of Representatives vote not to accept the election returns reported to them on Jan. 6, 2021, including four from Virginia.) A similar number are likely to be in a position to challenge the 2024 election outcome, should the Democratic candidate win. They will be subject to the pressure of “MAGA Republicans” across the country. There is no telling how much mischief would ensue or the chaos which might result.

A bill strictly focused on post-Election Day procedures, the 2022 Electoral Count Reform Act, has strong bipartisan support in both congressional chambers. It must be made law before this Congress adjourns. It will go a long way toward ensuring that future post-election procedures — regardless of voting results — will be civil, within the bounds of both the law and America’s best traditions, and that the roles of Congress, the executive and the judiciary are clear and respected.

I encourage everyone to read the Electoral Count Reform Act and urge your representatives to support its prompt passage.

American fundamentals are at stake, and we must remain a nation of laws.