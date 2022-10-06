Column: Construction is a rewarding career choice shaping Virginia’s future

Careers in Construction Month is an annual observance that aims to increase public awareness and appreciation of construction craft professionals and the entire construction workforce. More than that, it’s an opportunity to change the perception of the construction industry so it is viewed as a top career of choice and a rewarding opportunity that helps grow Virginia’s community.

Like other industries facing workforce shortages, the construction sector needs skilled workers willing to roll up their sleeves and help move Virginia forward. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, 2022 marks the first time in over 20 years where the number of construction job openings has exceeded the number of new hires. Here in Richmond, construction employment is down 3% since March 2021 and a recent workforce survey found that over 70 percent of construction firms in Virginia have unfilled craft positions.

With the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plans to restructure Virginia’s workforce development efforts, now is the time to invest in the skilled trades and inspire the next generation of craft professionals. I encourage all construction industry representatives and educators in Virginia to take the Build Your Future pledge to make an industry and education connection to reach students and help shape positive perceptions of construction.

Construction jobs offer a variety of career options for almost any skill set, and most craft professionals don’t need a college degree to start on their career path. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for many career options ranges from $55,000 to $70,000 per year before bonuses and overtime. These professionals typically start their careers with earnings higher than recent college graduates and those with similar skills. Many can find and easily apply for jobs in the industry and quickly learn a new trade and how to stay safe on the job to get started within weeks.

One common misconception is unsafe work conditions in the construction industry. Many are working hard to ensure everyone is safe from injury while on the job. On way we are helping to ensure safety on construction sites is through our partnership with the Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health program. The BEST program, which stands for Building Excellence in Safety, Health and Training, is designed to encourage and recognize member construction companies who implement safety and health management systems to benefit construction workers. Under the BEST program, Virginia’s construction companies work together to both encourage and mentor one another. This system benefits workers and companies alike in the construction industry by increasing employee participation, improving policies and procedures, reducing risk, and producing more qualified subcontractors.

Overall, the industry is working to attract and retain employees for a long-term career in construction. You can be an integral part to achieving and moving Virginia forward.