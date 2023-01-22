Column: Corporate giants need a different brand of capitalism

The headline of a Dec. 29 New York Post article slathered in politics screamed: “Home Depot co-founder says ‘socialism’ killed motivation to work: ‘Nobody gives a damn.’” The political implication of this proclamation, which ricocheted through national media, points to cutting the slice of public spending going to workers along with their ability to negotiate better wages and benefits.

Instead of scapegoating “socialism,” which has never been the main organizing principle of U.S. business and society, Home Depot’s Bernie Marcus and other corporate leaders might consider using the logic of capitalism to better motivate their workers. This could include granting them ownership stakes in the enterprise – skin in a game in which they are now unpropertied pawns.

Socialism can have many definitions, including “an economic and political system where the workers or the government own the buildings and tools that make goods and services.” Most workers at Home Depot and other U.S. corporations do not own company stock and do not have a say in how they operate. Neither does the government, with rare exceptions.

Whatever current “American” attitudes about the work ethic happen to be, therefore, they are not the result of socialism. Though government policies infuse elements of socialism into the political economic system, corporate boards and managers retain the greatest power to set policies that impact employee motivation and performance.

Marcus is correct that the current state of affairs does not reflect capitalism in its purist theoretical form, in which an “invisible hand,” unaffected by money and politics, repurposes past profits toward investments that over the long run can most benefit a population as a whole. Like socialism, capitalism is a malleable ideology often trotted out to advance political ends but unable to exist in a pure sense or stable equilibrium. U.S. commerce today can be more accurately described as corporate feudalism in which a few large property owners dangle lucrative incentives to motivate a managerial and professional nobility to keep order while paying wages barely meeting the cost of living to low-wage frontline employees (almost half the workforce).

The company Marcus worked his butt off to start has matured into a dance partner in a national duopoly cornering most of the hardware and construction materials market. Duopolies can extract more from consumers than smaller enterprises in more competitive markets while reducing their costs through economy of scale. For politicians seeking a catchy label, crony capitalism comes to mind before socialism or free market competition.

Home Depot rewards its CEO with a $13 million compensation package mostly in stock, stock options and other incentives. Median pay for its workers is 455 times less: $28,697.

Failure to pay full-time employees enough to cover the cost of living results in many putting in more than 40 hours a week, working multiple jobs, and crowding into available housing. Many might feel they are being ground down into a long-term underclass with little opportunity to work their way up.

As far as motivating employees through the kind of rewards offered to top executives, Home Depot might be doing better than many other large employers. It does offer a 401(k) plan and the ability for employees to buy stock. Yet, it’s unlikely that a workforce with incomes near $28,000 has enough savings to convert into significant long-term working assets. So the distance grows wider between the c-suite and warehouse floor.

For those at the bottom, the company offers badges and small monetary incentives for outstanding service through a complex system called “Homer Awards.” It would be interesting to see whether service, productivity and profits increased if Home Depot paid workers enough in cash to cover the cost of living and some company stock. It would be unreasonable for a huge share of employee compensation to come in equity as with the CEO, but a few thousand dollars of working capital annually could motivate harder work and better customer service. Employee incentives at least would be more in line with those of management and shareholders. Individual employee shares may not work for all companies. But they are a form of capitalism, not socialism where the government owns the means of production purportedly on everyone’s behalf.

Duopoly dance teams like Home Depot/Lowe’s can tacitly collaborate to move prices higher. But pushing prices too high might attract new entrants and trigger competition, a characteristic of a free market system, but not necessarily of capitalism. A price war could result in a blatant monopoly that regulators would have to break up. So a rational choice for a lucrative duopoly is a sloppy status quo: muddling along even though service quality may lag, while funneling excess profits to the top and paying workers as little as possible.

