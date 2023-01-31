Column: Cut red tape and foster EV innovation

If you are interested in buying a Tesla, Lucid or Rivian vehicle in Virginia, or any number of new, exciting transportation options from startup companies that sell direct to consumers, then HB 2468 should be very important to you.

It basically amends the current laws to allow any company that has been vetted through an extensive review process for the public interest to open locations in the commonwealth without the red tape of additional hearings.

This is important because new vehicle companies need to sell direct to keep the customer feedback loop as tight as possible and keep service costs as low as possible. Here in the commonwealth, we should be promoting the adoption of exciting new technologies and options that are coming to market. Since any new entrant still needs to go through the process to make sure they can operate in the public interest, this amendment just cuts the unnecessary red tape for follow-on sales and service locations.

Both of us have witnessed these hearings previously for Tesla’s locations in Richmond, Hampton Roads and Charlottesville, and no new information or arguments were presented. All three received approval, but that process took up a lot of time and resources. We do not need to waste more time and resources on bureaucracy.

The powerful dealership lobby wants to block this bill, but they should not be afraid of competing straight up. If they provided a valuable service to the customer, then they should not be scared of the competition. We have seen how they have reacted to the bankruptcy of Fisker Automotive in 2013, which is that they provided little to no support for Fisker customers. This bill does not remove their franchise protections and, if customers prefer to buy from their dealerships, they can still do that. It only cuts unnecessary hearings.

If we believe in a free market, then there should not be restrictions for a company to sell direct as well as through resellers. For example, we do not prohibit Apple from setting up an Apple store and selling through Target or Best Buy. In any other setting, this kind of requirement to go through a franchise dealer would seem un-American.

Some states have improved their processes. Colorado, for example, struck a balance three years ago by protecting franchise dealers while still allowing automakers that manufacture only electric vehicles – and that have no franchise agreements in the state – to open their own dealerships as they see fit and as the market warrants.

Now is an exciting time as new American car and motorcycle companies are bringing their products to the marketplace. We should be making it easier, not harder, for Virginians to buy these products and support American innovation and entrepreneurship just as Colorado has done. All Virginians should support HB 2468, a straightforward removal of excess red tape.

