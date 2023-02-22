President Joe Biden is fond of saying, “Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.” Here in Virginia, Democrats and Republicans have done just that, and the differences between their budget proposals couldn’t be starker. Democrats have prioritized education funding and putting the needs of our children and communities first, while Republicans have prioritized tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy.

COVID-19 left our education system reeling from challenges including learning loss, lower literacy and student achievement scores, and staff retention problems. These issues are essential and must be addressed through the budget, which the Republican proposals fail to do.

Compounding this problem is that Virginia has been systematically underfunding its education system since the Great Recession in 2009. While we made significant strides at restoring recession-era cuts and fully funding our schools under Gov. Ralph Northam, the job remains incomplete.

One of the main reasons Virginia is a top state for business and a place where families want to move is the quality of our schools. During the Northam administration, we had bipartisan support for education funding — from increasing teacher salaries to adding counselors in schools to fully funding our core educational responsibilities.

That is why it is so disheartening to see Republicans, led by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, prioritize ideological tax cuts over our children. The governor made a lot of noise about running to improve our educational system, but when presented with the chance to fund proposals like literacy programs and support staff positions that will increase student achievement, he failed to rise to the occasion.

The Democratic budget proposals in the Senate will do much to improve our schools. To highlight a few examples, they:

Continue to invest in teacher pay raises and increase incentives for national board certification. Pay raises ensure we are able to attract people to the profession, and national board certification ensures that we retain our best teachers.

Eliminate the cap on support staff. Support staff members are vital to a school’s success. They are the folks who help build a positive school culture, aid teachers in the classroom and ensure kids have what they need to succeed.

Fully fund the bipartisan Literacy Act. Literacy is the foundation for all other learning, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19. Shockingly, this was not fully funded in the governor’s budget.

Provide funding for English Language Learner instructors. Kids are left behind because we do not fund the instructors they need to succeed.

There are more tasks to tackle beyond those four. We need targeted tutoring programs, testing reform, full implementation of the Literacy Act and a professional environment that draws talented people to teaching and other educational jobs and incentivizes them to stay. The Democratic budget makes meaningful progress and shows a commitment to ensuring all kids are able to obtain a world-class education.

While the governor’s budget takes $1 billion from public education and sends it to corporations and the wealthy, the Senate Democratic budget offers real steps forward for our schools and students. It recognizes that public education is the foundation of a strong middle class, economic opportunity, safe communities and a thriving democracy. Let’s do right by our kids by dropping the culture wars and passing a budget that represents the values of Virginians.

