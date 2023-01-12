Column: Democrats’ Senate win snuffs out GOP abortion hopes -- for now

When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down 49 years of federal legal protection for abortion last summer, it shifted the national debate over abortion rights to America’s statehouses.

Tuesday’s special election for a state Senate seat vacated by a Republican state senator newly elected to Congress from Hampton Roads shows just how close and contentious these local battles are and their enormous consequences on abortion policy.

Democrats expanded their tenuous state Senate majority with Virginia Beach City Council member and former pro football player Aaron Rouse’s victory over retired Navy officer and small-business owner Kevin Adams. Unofficial returns show Rouse won the Virginia Beach-based seat by 0.9%, or by 347 votes out of 38,553 cast.

With Rouse’s win, Democrats expanded their Senate majority from 21 of the 40 seats to 22, snuffing out the glimmer of hope Republicans had of passing abortion restrictions this year.

There are several bills to curb abortion access in the House of Delegates during this year’s session, which began Wednesday. They include measures that would ban the use of public funds for abortions, outlaw abortions done because of fetal disabilities and a complete ban on abortions beginning at conception.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said he supports banning abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, a point at which many women are unaware that they’re pregnant. Currently, elective abortions are legal up to 25 weeks of pregnancy in Virginia.

Abortion wasn’t a big issue in the 2022 General Assembly. The court had not yet reversed the 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent that legalized abortion nationally. One bill last year that would have reduced the legal period for abortions to 20 weeks was denied a House Courts of Justice Committee hearing.

The committee’s Republican chairman, not knowing how the court would rule, chose not to force vulnerable House Republicans to cast a politically damaging floor vote on an abortion bill that seemed doomed in the Senate.

This year, because of Rouse’s win, abortion isn’t likely to be a big issue in the legislative session. But abortion was a powerful election issue last November and could be even more potent this fall in Virginia’s first legislative election post-Roe.

In the special election and campaigns that lasted just a few weeks, both candidates in the otherwise obscure race banked nearly $1 million in donations. Rouse touted his support for abortion rights. Adams backed Youngkin’s 15-week ban but downplayed the issue as he campaigned in the urban/suburban district.

Abortion opposition is a double-edged sword for the GOP. It resonates powerfully in strongly Republican rural districts, and Republican candidates champion it. But in more moderate, heavily populated suburban and exurban areas, it poses problems for them.

With the Roe v. Wade precedent gone, Republican incumbents have no expedient dodge when social conservatives pressure them to explain why abortion wasn’t scaled back or ended. That can cost them the nomination. Yet appeasing the anti-abortion rights base poisons Republicans in the general election in suburban swing districts, particularly among women voters who support abortion rights.

Abortion is normally low on the list of motivating factors for voters. But because of the Supreme Court’s ruling, last year it was the top issue for 27% of voters, second only to inflation and the economy at 31%, according to exit polling.

Adding to the uncertainty for Republicans, this fall’s state legislative elections are the first under new district boundaries drawn a year ago by the Virginia Supreme Court. Population shifts pushed more legislative districts into the populous suburbs near Washington, Richmond and Hampton Roads and away from GOP-voting rural areas where population remained stagnant or decreased.

When the Virginia Public Access Project analyzed precinct-by-precinct data from recent elections and applied it to the redrawn House and Senate districts, it found a slight increase in the number of Democratic-leaning and toss-up districts compared to those favoring the GOP.

That doesn’t mean the GOP can’t significantly outperform the pundits’ expectations this year as the party did when it swept the 2021 state races. If Youngkin and GOP legislators try to tighten abortion access in Virginia this year, however, they will have a most difficult political environment in which to outperform expectations again.

Close 1 of 13 Ashland 10-17-1990 (cutline): The sunny warm autumn weather proved picture perfect for a horseback ride yesterday. Gretchen Arch rode her Tennessee Walker, Shamrock, across the double railroad tracks in Ashland, near Randolph Macon College. Ashland 11-07-1965 (cutline): Patrolman R.A. Taylor works overtime for Ashland. The 23-year-old Ashland native receives no compensation for his overtime work. During a three-month period last year Taylor answered 77 rescue squad calls, chalking up about 160 hours of emergency duty. Ashland 07-19-1982 (cutline): Dedication ceremonies were held Saturday in Ashland for a park and fountain built in memory of Laura Yancey Jones. Mrs. Jones, who died last fall, had spent much of her life working for the beautification of Ashland. The park and fountain are situated on the front lawn of the Ashland Municipal Building and were financed through private donations. Ashland 04-13-1983 (cutline): The 'Messy Mile' along Rt. 54 has developed since interstate highway traffic started. Ashland 11-26-1971 (cutline): Business is picking up along this strip of U.S. 1 in Ashland. Ashland 06-27-1958 (cutline): This is the Town Hall of Ashland, Hanover's largest community. Ashland 07-14-1961 (cutline): 'Constitution Oak' at Hughes', Son Watt, stand beneath tree. Ashland 04-13-1955 (cutline): Five past mayors of town (Ashland) together during program. H.G. Ellis, N. Priddy, J.E. Ray, J.D. Ludwig, B.P. Loving. Ashland 03-18-1955 (cutline): William Piccolo (left), Floyd Loving adjust sign on Ashland Rescue building. Ashland 04-13-1955 (cutline): General view of Ashland anniversary celebration. New town building, dedicated in ceremony, is in background. Ashland 12-03-1961 (cutline): Park free--Ashland's town fathers usually get into the spirit of Christmas by ordering all the parking meters covered. This year there weren't enough cloth bags to go around, so brown paper bags were used. Said Town Clerk John C. Stevenson, when asked about the unusual improvisation: "You think that bothers us? Merry Christmas!" A week's revenue from the meters usually adds up to about $60. Ashland 04-18-1983 (cutline): In downtown Ashland a pickup truck crosses railroad tracks that run between Center St. and Railroad Ave. Ashland 04-18-1983 (cutline): Co-owners of Cross Bros. Grocery in Ashland. 13 photos of Ashland from The Times-Dispatch archives Which places do you recognize? 1 of 13 Ashland 10-17-1990 (cutline): The sunny warm autumn weather proved picture perfect for a horseback ride yesterday. Gretchen Arch rode her Tennessee Walker, Shamrock, across the double railroad tracks in Ashland, near Randolph Macon College. Ashland 11-07-1965 (cutline): Patrolman R.A. Taylor works overtime for Ashland. The 23-year-old Ashland native receives no compensation for his overtime work. During a three-month period last year Taylor answered 77 rescue squad calls, chalking up about 160 hours of emergency duty. Ashland 07-19-1982 (cutline): Dedication ceremonies were held Saturday in Ashland for a park and fountain built in memory of Laura Yancey Jones. Mrs. Jones, who died last fall, had spent much of her life working for the beautification of Ashland. The park and fountain are situated on the front lawn of the Ashland Municipal Building and were financed through private donations. Ashland 04-13-1983 (cutline): The 'Messy Mile' along Rt. 54 has developed since interstate highway traffic started. Ashland 11-26-1971 (cutline): Business is picking up along this strip of U.S. 1 in Ashland. Ashland 06-27-1958 (cutline): This is the Town Hall of Ashland, Hanover's largest community. Ashland 07-14-1961 (cutline): 'Constitution Oak' at Hughes', Son Watt, stand beneath tree. Ashland 04-13-1955 (cutline): Five past mayors of town (Ashland) together during program. H.G. Ellis, N. Priddy, J.E. Ray, J.D. Ludwig, B.P. Loving. Ashland 03-18-1955 (cutline): William Piccolo (left), Floyd Loving adjust sign on Ashland Rescue building. Ashland 04-13-1955 (cutline): General view of Ashland anniversary celebration. New town building, dedicated in ceremony, is in background. Ashland 12-03-1961 (cutline): Park free--Ashland's town fathers usually get into the spirit of Christmas by ordering all the parking meters covered. This year there weren't enough cloth bags to go around, so brown paper bags were used. Said Town Clerk John C. Stevenson, when asked about the unusual improvisation: "You think that bothers us? Merry Christmas!" A week's revenue from the meters usually adds up to about $60. Ashland 04-18-1983 (cutline): In downtown Ashland a pickup truck crosses railroad tracks that run between Center St. and Railroad Ave. Ashland 04-18-1983 (cutline): Co-owners of Cross Bros. Grocery in Ashland.