Column: Dems’ utopian energy plan won’t keep the lights on

Clean, white wind turbines stand against a clear blue sky, while rows of solar panels stand like grape vines in a silicon vineyard.

This is the vision Virginia Democrats have for Virginia’s energy future. It’s attractive, but it has one major problem — those sources alone won’t keep the lights on.

A column from our colleague and friend, Del. Rip Sullivan, [“Youngkin’s energy plan would set Virginia back,” Nov. 27] attacked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Energy Plan for the Commonwealth on the grounds that it would impede the state’s rapid transition to this renewables-only future he and other Democrats have outright mandated.

During their two years with total control of Richmond, Virginia Democrats enacted their vision of Virginia’s energy future in the form of the Virginia Clean Economy Act. Under that law, Virginia’s two largest energy suppliers, Dominion Energy and American Electric Power, are required to move to carbon-free electricity by 2045 and 2050, respectively.

They must retire all fossil fuel powered plants in their portfolios. They are also required to acquire 3,100 megawatts of energy storage. No doubt, the idea of getting all our energy needs from wind and solar is attractive.

The risks of relying purely on wind and solar in the short term, however, are massive. When the State Corporation Commission proposed that the largest such project to date, Dominion’s massive offshore wind farm, be required to generate power at an average of 42% of its rated capacity, the utility balked. Requiring the wind farm to perform at that level — and in so doing help insulate ratepayers from the cost of the project — was a nonstarter and Dominion would simply walk away.

Even best-case scenarios show the cost of electricity increase markedly for consumers as the project comes on line, as much as $600 per year for an average consumer, according to the SCC.

Dominion has said it won’t move forward with a new offshore wind project unless it can offload some of the risk onto consumer power bills. If the wind doesn’t blow as much as they need, or if a hurricane destroys the farm, the balance goes on your power bill. That’s not a tenable approach, especially when scaled up to the size of Virginia’s entire power grid.

Furthermore, the Clean Economy Act deemed wind and solar to be in the public interest, meaning the commonwealth’s utilities could recover their costs of only those generation assets through the ratepayers. The same designation has not been afforded to hydrogen and SMRs. The result is a prescribed, short-sighted path without any flexibility. Essentially, wind and solar are incentivized while hydrogen and SMRs are not. That is counter to a diversified and reliable clean energy mix.

Sullivan also attacks the governor’s plan for its desire to review Virginia’s legal requirement for renewable energy every five years, and its call to make Virginia a hub for nuclear technology, specifically small modular reactors (SMRs). Sullivan calls the reactors “risky.”

No energy policy is too good or too important to review. Technology changes, energy markets change, and the geopolitical situation changes. What might make sense now might be pure folly in five years.

Additionally, Virginia has been home to not only large, utility scale reactors, but also numerous small, modular reactors since the 1950s. Dominion operates two nuclear plants at Lake Anna and Surry, and the U.S. Navy operates a growing number of small reactors in Hampton Roads, based on ships, all with sterling safety records.

Intermittent sources of power, like wind and solar, will require other more dependable generation as backup to ensure reliability. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, nuclear power facilities run 92.5% of the time and will provide the necessary backup for those intermittent sources. Nuclear more than doubles the generation capacity of any wind or solar project.

Small modular reactors, which depending on design could begin construction today, can be deployed as replacements for coal inside existing fossil fuel power plants.

Europe has learned the hard way that a quick transition from fossil fuels to solar and wind power at the expense of nuclear power isn’t only impractical, it’s dangerous. All across Europe, a winter energy crisis is unfolding as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put an end to natural gas imports from the east, and renewables fail to meet their promised production targets.

Gov. Youngkin’s plan embraces the only real solution for those who want to limit the emission of carbon dioxide and want a power grid that works — renewables, backed by significant nuclear power. His plan keeps the lights on. Del. Sullivan’s utopian vision will not.