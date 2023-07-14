Because of recent serious incidents in several Virginia schools, there is significant public concern about student behavior. Student behavior is frequently cited as a major reason for teachers leaving the profession. A frequent lament is that “schools need more discipline.”

Very often, the concept of discipline is pretty narrow, limited to actions such as detention, suspension, expulsion and maybe even corporal punishment.

These are, however, simply reactive measures. We need to consider school discipline in a much more proactive and holistic way.

Behavioral expectations

Critical to effective school discipline are concise and nonnegotiable behavioral expectations for students that are developed collaboratively with stakeholders and clearly communicated through multiple channels. These expectations should be presented in a context of protecting everyone’s right to a safe and orderly learning environment.

Logistics

A primary goal of school discipline must be to prevent problems. The way in which logistics of a school building are handled is essential to preventing behavior problems.

Anyone who works in a school knows where and when many problems occur — hallways, bathrooms, cafeterias, class changes, arrival and dismissal. Well-designed and active supervision is key to managing these less-structured places and times. While technology such as cameras and metal detectors can enhance supervision, there is no substitute for well-placed adult eyes and voices to deter kids from doing something foolish.

Supporting strong supervision is thoughtful planning about variables such as hallway traffic flow, lunch schedules and procedures, building entry and exit patterns, class sizes and the mix of students in individual classes. Attention to these areas can also prevent potential problems.

Even if a school has dedicated security personnel, supervision responsibilities will also fall on teachers and other staff. They need to be compensated for this additional pull from their primary responsibilities.

Training

Another key component in holistic discipline is training for teachers and other staff who work with students in a school building or on school buses.

For teachers, this training needs to particularly focus on how instructional planning and methodology impact behavior. Long periods of lecture or other passive instruction for any age student can be an invitation for problems. Actively engaged students are less likely to find other diversions.

For all staff, training should emphasize maintaining consistent expectations and de-escalation of conflict situations, whether they be student-to-teacher or student-to-student. An integral part of de-escalation is understanding the cultural backgrounds of students, which should also be part of any training. (And, no, understanding the cultural backgrounds of students is not “critical race theory.”)

Student support

A very large proportion of behavior issues in schools stems from mental health issues. It is absolutely critical that every school have access to strong counseling and mental health services. The mental health struggles of young people were a major problem before the pandemic. It's now a crisis.

Schoolwide programs that encourage appropriate behavior can also be very effective. My district in South Carolina very successfully used an evidence-based program called Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, or PBIS. However, there are several excellent programs out there. Working with students on conflict resolution is also a best practice.

Beyond this, accessible tutorial and other academic assistance programs are tremendous deterrents to discipline problems.

All this said, a school culture in which students feel valued and respected is a necessary environmental context for alleviating discipline problems.

Alternative educational settings

While prevention is preferable, schools and districts must be ready to respond forthrightly to situations in which a student will not comply with reasonable behavioral expectations. Responses must extend beyond traditional suspension or expulsion.

While both suspension and expulsion are justified at times, there is no research showing that suspension or expulsion changes behavior. With suspension, an already-struggling student simply falls further behind. With expulsion, a student who is already experiencing problems is out on the street.

Districts therefore need to have a wide range of alternative options. These should include everything from in-school learning options to alternative schools. These programs cannot simply be warehouses. They must be legitimate opportunities that enable a student to catch up academically, to possibly return to the regular school environment and to ultimately graduate.

Working with families

In working with student behavior, schools must see families as partners. It’s always best to have schools and families pulling in the same direction. Ongoing communication is vital here.

Regrettably, schools are sometimes justifiably forced to pursue difficult actions without family support. While this situation isn’t optimal, it’s going to happen. Families do have significant legal due process rights if they believe a disciplinary action to be unwarranted.

Proactive and reactive measures

Management of student behavior requires a more comprehensive perspective that balances proactive and reactive measures. A holistic approach that includes strong preventative strategies and a wider range of options to address unacceptable behavior will be far more successful and cost-effective.

