DEFUSING VIRGINIA’S ‘BIG BOY’

Column: Dominion Energy must adjust to new political reality

It’s been a hard year for Dominion Energy. Its stock price has plummeted to its lowest level in years. Its CEO, Bob Blue, has announced a strategic reassessment of the iconic power company covering “every line of business,” but so far it’s been mostly silence. The company is not yet adjusting to a brave new world in which the energy sector is being constantly disrupted and profits arise from technological gain, not monopolistic position.

Whither Virginia’s most powerful corporate citizen, the quintessential “Big Boy” of Virginia business?

For generations, Dominion held sway in the commonwealth, first as the eponymous Virginia Power and then as Dominion Resources, the Richmond-based mega-company with energy assets up and down the East Coast. During this era, Dominion, always reliant on its Virginia rate base, could count on the General Assembly to rubber stamp its legislative priorities: deregulation in the late 1990s, followed by “re-reg” a few years later, then culminating in the “rate freeze” bill of 2015 that locked in bloated base rates with no oversight from the State Corporation Commission.

That era is ending. A new generation in the General Assembly does not regard Dominion Energy as an infallible pontiff whose proclamations must become law. More pertinently, the very nature of a public utility is changing. Simply maintaining the same “base rate” for customers is not a win; rather, utilities are expected to accelerate both efficiency and interconnectivity with private sources.

The era of the public utility calling its own shots is coming to an end.

Does that mean that companies like Dominion are obsolete? Of course not. Dominion owns most of the generation in Virginia and nearly all the transmission infrastructure, which will only grow as electric vehicles become standard in Virginia. It also has an impressive array of human capital, from its engineers to its linemen. It just needs to adapt those assets to a brave new world of competition and innovation.

Here are two humble suggestions:

1. Stop making political donations. For years, Dominion has lavished donations on Virginia lawmakers who crafted its regulatory structure. The obvious conflict of interest has led to a backlash in which all the company’s legislative goals, good or bad, are now suspect. There is an easy way to regain this trust – keep advising lawmakers but stop giving them money. My Senate Bill 804 would accomplish that by ending the practice of public utilities donating to state lawmakers.

2. Simplify the law on electric utilities. Over the past two decades, Dominion has made the state code needlessly complicated by sponsoring legislation that created a byzantine structure of exemptions and exceptions, beyond the ken of the most hardened corporate lawyer. It doesn’t have to be this way. The code should reflect one simple principle: a public utility must deliver energy, including a defined percentage of renewable energy, at the most reasonable rate possible. Those rates should be reviewed regularly by the State Corporation Commission and excess profits should be returned to customers. Alternatively, Virginia can join a dozen other states in requiring “performance-based rates,” where utilities are paid to serve customers, not build generation or transmission structures. Again, the key is simplicity – energy rates ought to be explicable to the average consumer, just like any other commodity.

For years, Virginians have been told that Dominion and their executives are “the smartest guys in the room,” that they must be allowed to write the state code regarding electricity because mere mortals cannot do it. But that is the old way.

It’s time for a new direction from Virginia’s premier corporate citizen. Maybe 2023 will be a year of actual change, not just lip service. It’s time to introduce neutrality, simplicity and competition to our power markets in Virginia. Dominion should work with the General Assembly and the governor to make that a reality going forward.

Virginia Sen. Chap Petersen, D-34th, can be reached at

tania@fairfaxsenator.com.

