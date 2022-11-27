Column: Effective education teaches how to think, not what to think

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is a man who brings diverse people together. A man of principle who recognizes injustice, mourns tragedy and celebrates inclusion. A man who “runs to the fire” to quell the flames of division to restore decency, faith and a sense of honor to each person he meets.

The revised standards of learning that Gov. Youngkin’s Education Department are adopting will also quell the flames that fearmongers are attempting to use to spread a wildfire of mistrust, fear and rage.

In mid-November, the Virginia Board of Education moved forward the revised standards for further revision and public comments before accepting the standards for first review. This is normal. This is how world-class standards are made. You provide a draft, ask for input and make the necessary changes. Educational standards are wonderful once completed, but a little messy when you’re in the middle of making them. But they all must start with the right ingredients.

The right ingredients of Virginia and our nation’s history: the history of our Native American brothers and sisters, the horrors of slavery, Jim Crow and Massive Resistance, will be included along with the wisdom, leadership and heroics of Martin Luther King Jr., former President Barack Obama and Harriet Tubman, where all will be taught in Virginia schools from kindergarten through the 12th grade.

I was disappointed to see the rapid and rampant mischaracterization of our new history standards by self-interested partisans and special interest lobbying groups as an attempt to erase history or misguide Virginia students. Quite the contrary, the new standards strive to remove political bias and replace it with real healing as part of the content. Teaching of history is objective, not subjective.

Effective education is teaching people how to think, not telling them what to think, or limiting their knowledge with one viewpoint. In the same light, our Constitution and Bill of Rights have proved to be the glue to our imperfect union, which continues to aspire to become that perfect union ensuring the justice and domestic tranquility we all desire. We live in the most diverse, free and prosperous country on the planet because of our history, what we’ve overcome, and our pursuit toward these ideals. Every student in Virginia should know and understand this.

As a parent, I believe that if students do not know and understand their history, they are more likely to repeat the errors of the past. The standards outlined in the Department of Education teach history, including the dark periods where we failed as a nation to enshrine our values and our commonwealth.

The Jewish community teaches the details of the Holocaust so that it will never happen again. It is both essential and energizing to hear Gov. Youngkin consistently reiterate his steadfast commitment that Virginia schools teach all our history, the good and the bad. Teaching about the evils of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow and the like is necessary to ensure these evils never happen again. The standards discuss the evil of slavery across grade levels. They also do not shy away from discussing the cause of segregation and Massive Resistance. While describing the horrors of the world wars, the updated standards also shine a light on our heroes, including the Tuskegee Airmen, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and the Navajo Code Talkers.

Furthermore, according to the Guiding Principles of the Implementation of Virginia’s History and Social Standards, school boards are given the flexibility to choose a curriculum that they see fit for their locality.

Diversity is a hallmark of the Youngkin administration, which honors and respects the vast multiplicity of cultures represented in our students across the commonwealth, reflected by over 50 different languages spoken by students across Virginia. The standards presented by the Department of Education will prepare these students to be conscientious citizens of this commonwealth while also promoting ideological freedom and diversity of thought, drawing on our history to teach both the good and bad.

I appreciate the commitment of the Virginia Board of Education to get this right. The history of our commonwealth is diverse and need not be divisive. The new standards will highlight our differences, recognize injustice, mourn tragedy and celebrate overcoming and inclusion. They will restore decency, and a sense of honor to each Virginian.

Thank you, Gov. Youngkin, for doing the hard work of including all of these complex narratives of Virginia in the standards of learning. Our amazing, complicated, yet shared history will strengthen the diversity which exists in our commonwealth and not divide it.