Column: Family caregivers fill a $470 billion void

In a letter to a friend in 1789, Benjamin Franklin said, “In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.” Now, more than 230 years later, such a letter — I mean, text — would add “being a family caregiver.” In all likelihood, you’ve either been one already, will need one yourself, or will be one in the future.

November is National Family Caregivers Month and every one of the approximately 53 million Americans taking care of a loved one deserves recognition despite being an undervalued national resource. Unpaid family caregivers freely give their time, typically looking after older relatives, to the tune of $470 billion in economic value every year, according to a recent analysis by AARP and the National Alliance of Caregivers.

That’s more than two-thirds of the entire Medicare budget, of which not a nickel goes into the pockets of family caregivers.

The good news is that public, private, and nonprofit organizations help support family caregivers by offering access to additional care that can be free, or at least affordable. Any care options that reduce the daily obligations of family caregivers are seen as a blessing.

The sad truth is there’s not enough to meet the need today, and tomorrow’s needs will be significantly more. It’s inevitable, like death and taxes. Let me explain.

Every day for the next 30 years, 10,000 Americans will turn age 65. It began when the boomers first reached that milestone in 2011 and there’s no end in sight. There will be no drop off following the boomers. By 2030 we’ll live in a country where 1 in 5 people are over 65.

What’s more, the number of people older than 80 is set to double between now and 2040. Older adults, not surprisingly, are at significantly higher risk for Alzheimer’s and other dementia, and therefore need daily care and supervision.

And where do people want to live as they grow older? Most want to live in their homes, on their terms. Providing long-term care to an older population who wants to live at home comes at a cost most cannot afford. That’s why they turn to family caregivers.

But as I said, there aren’t enough to meet the demand.

A quick history lesson. The 1960s proved to be an inflection point in America. We went from lots of youth and relatively few very older adults, those 80 and up. Thanks to access to birth control, combined with advances in modern medicine and pharmaceuticals to enable one to live longer with chronic conditions, we have changed the ratio of young to old. Fewer babies, more older adults.

This is a permanent shift.

Demographically speaking, this flipped script of fewer young people and more older people means the supply of family caregivers is too limited to meet the demand — not today, and certainly not tomorrow.

It was about the same time, in 1964, that Medicare and Medicaid were enacted to provide health care to older adults and those without the resources to pay for services. Federal, state and local government resources were created to help keep older adults healthy and safe. Nonprofits and faith-based organizations fill in important gaps. Looking ahead, though, with more people in need of them, more resources are needed.

For family caregivers, one solution to better manage daily caregiving duties is to turn to adult day care providers. My nonprofit, Circle Center Adult Day Services, has been taking care of older adults for over 46 years. Every weekday older adults can spend the day with us, supervised by recreational therapists, social workers, nurses and care professionals in a safe, engaged, and caring environment. Almost all have chronic conditions and many are covered by Medicaid.

Like many providers, we rely on Medicaid reimbursements, but they only cover about 66% of the actual cost to provide services. Thankfully, the remainder of our costs are covered by support from community foundations, corporations and individual donors.

When you think about the coming demand, the adult day care sector needs be at least 10 times larger. Community-based, long-term care support services like ours — taking care of older adults and benefitting family caregivers at the same time — should be valued by the healthcare system. That’s because we see and solve early issues facing our participants, keeping them healthy and safe, avoiding trips to the doctor — or worse, an emergency room. There’s a case to be made that adult day care actually saves health care costs.

Our contribution may be a drop in the bucket compared to the $470 billion in economic value delivered by family caregivers. They are invaluable and irreplaceable. Let’s find ways to support them not just this month, but all year. Supporting your local adult day care is one way to help.