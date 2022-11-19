Column: Federal program doesn’t help vulnerable communities, it hurts them

Advocates have long fought for federal funding to reach people in most need. Back in 1992, Congress established the 340B drug pricing program, which guaranteed drug discounts to hospitals serving a disproportionately high percentage of uninsured or low-income patients.

Congress hoped the legislation would help hospitals provide better, less expensive care. But the enabling legislation and subsequent implementing regulations did too little to ensure that outcome. Instead, hospitals and clinics are wielding 340B against the very people lawmakers wanted to help.

That’s because federal law doesn’t require hospitals to reinvest their 340B savings in vulnerable communities. Instead, many of these facilities charge patients top dollar while keeping the discounts for themselves.

Take, for example, Bon Secours Mercy Health — a nonprofit hospital chain — that raked in almost $1 billion in profits last year, according to a recent New York Times report.

That’s a lot of profit for a nonprofit. But the real story is how executives did it — in large part by artfully manipulating a federal program intended to help disadvantaged patients. The bottom line: low-income and vulnerable patients and communities got nothing, while hospital executives reaped huge gains for themselves.

As a Washington wag once observed, the real scandal isn’t illegal activity — it’s what’s legal. Federal law actually makes it easy for hospitals to rip off their most vulnerable patients while directing inordinate resources to high-income, mostly white communities. It’s time for Congress to put an end to this flourishing scam by revising the law that makes it possible.

Congress must address the fact that numerous facilities that don’t actually serve low-income communities qualify for 340B. Clinics belonging to the same hospital chain as a disproportionate-share facility can often register for the program — even if their clientele is generally well-off, with good insurance. Hospital chains are taking advantage of big discounts on pharmaceutical purchases across the board — with no obligation to ensure that the discounts get passed on to patients or that the savings go toward improvements in facilities and care for the underserved.

Unsurprisingly, hospitals and clinics have signed up in droves for the free money. The total number of participating facilities surged from 8,100 to 50,000 between 2000 and 2020. More and more of them are located in high-income areas, which means wealthy communities are benefiting from a program intended for the underprivileged.

As of 2021, uninsured patients made up about 9% of the U.S. population. These are exactly the marginalized groups, often racial minorities, the 340B discounts were supposed to help. Instead, these patients face the prospect of hospital bills of hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a single drug.

Cancer treatment, for example, has become a massive moneymaker. According to a recent analysis from the Community Oncology Alliance, disproportionate-share hospitals often sell their top oncology drugs at 4.9 times the discounted 340B acquisition price. For one drug, the average markup was 11.3 times the discounted cost. In addition, Medicare reimbursement rules actually create an incentive for hospitals to offer higher rather than lower-cost cancer treatments.

Meanwhile, about three-quarters of private nonprofit hospitals earn more through tax breaks than they expend in charity and community investment. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index found that in 2019, the value of the nonprofit tax breaks enjoyed by 227 private nonprofit hospital systems totaled $18.4 billion than those systems spent on “charity care and community investment.”

Bon Secours offers an illuminating example. In 2021, the hospital chain boasted revenues net of expenditures of nearly $1 billion. Yet one of its poorer facilities — Richmond Community in the city’s East End, which serves mostly Black, low-income residents — has been so strapped for cash that its ICU closed in 2017. The hospital doesn’t even have a maternity ward.

Disparities like these won’t end until Congress enforces its supposed intention to create a program that actually helps low-income communities. Today, the 340B program does no such thing.