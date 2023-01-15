 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VIRGINIA LITERACY ACT

Column: Fill the funding gap to close the literacy gap

As the 2023 General Assembly gets underway, it is easy to get distracted by the many hot-button political issues that grab headlines. What I would like to focus on instead is an issue much more fundamental — reading. Learning to read is one of, if not the most, essential skills that a child must learn to be successful.

Schools in Virginia are in the midst of a reading crisis. Recent publication of Virginia’s scores on a national reading assessment, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), put a spotlight on our reading crisis. Virginia’s fourth-graders performed below the national average for the first time in 30 years and exhibited the greatest drop in performance in the country. These results were alarming enough that Gov. Glenn Youngkin held a news conference and called the performance of Virginia’s students “catastrophic.”

The governor’s concern is well-placed. We should all be concerned that, in the spring of 2022 and the wake of the pandemic, only a third of Virginia’s fourth-grade students could read proficiently. We should also all be concerned that of the two-thirds of students not reading on grade level, a disproportionate number of the children are Black and brown, economically disadvantaged and English learners.

The good news is that there is a solution. Last year, with unanimous, bipartisan support, the General Assembly and governor passed, signed into law and fully funded the Virginia Literacy Act. It ensures all K-3 students in the commonwealth will have access to instruction that is evidence-based and aligned with the most recent reading science. But last year’s success does not help our current students. Those very same fourth-graders whose performance sounded the alarms of “catastrophic learning loss” need and deserve access to the evidence-based instruction they require. To accomplish this, we need only extend, and fully fund, the reforms of the Virginia Literacy Act through the eighth grade.

My House Bill 1526 and its companion Senate Bill 1175, sponsored by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, do just that. Parents and educators across the commonwealth support these bills because they provide a sound, research-based solution we know will meet the needs of our students.

Unfortunately, the proposed budget for this fiscal year does not currently include the funding necessary to fully implement the bills. The governor has included funds only to extend the reforms of the Virginia Literacy Act through elementary school. The proposed budget does not fund our middle schools.

This gap in funding is the reason I write today. If we do not fill it, the outcome is clear: We will be responding to the reading gap we know exists with a gap in funding for many years to come. Our middle schools, high schools, higher education institutions and, yes, our jails will cry for more and more funding to address the problems and funding gaps we know follow a reading crisis. Those fourth-graders who performed so poorly in 2022 will enter sixth grade next year in schools we know are not well-equipped to support them to read. Far too many will go on to high school without this essential skill. They will be at four times the risk of not earning a high school diploma and, as a result, more likely to be incarcerated. We will be, in short, knowingly setting them up to fail.

There is time to address both these gaps. I encourage you to support me and Sen. Lucas to do just that. Reach out to your delegates and senators and ask them to pass, and fully fund, HB 1526 and SB 1175 and expand the Virginia Literacy Act through eighth grade.

Del. Carrie E. Coyner, R-Chesterfield, is chair of the Early Childhood and Innovation Subcommittee in the Virginia General Assembly. Contact her at DelCCoyner@house.virginia.gov.

