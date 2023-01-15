Column: Fill the funding gap to close the literacy gap

As the 2023 General Assembly gets underway, it is easy to get distracted by the many hot-button political issues that grab headlines. What I would like to focus on instead is an issue much more fundamental — reading. Learning to read is one of, if not the most, essential skills that a child must learn to be successful.

Schools in Virginia are in the midst of a reading crisis. Recent publication of Virginia’s scores on a national reading assessment, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), put a spotlight on our reading crisis. Virginia’s fourth-graders performed below the national average for the first time in 30 years and exhibited the greatest drop in performance in the country. These results were alarming enough that Gov. Glenn Youngkin held a news conference and called the performance of Virginia’s students “catastrophic.”

The governor’s concern is well-placed. We should all be concerned that, in the spring of 2022 and the wake of the pandemic, only a third of Virginia’s fourth-grade students could read proficiently. We should also all be concerned that of the two-thirds of students not reading on grade level, a disproportionate number of the children are Black and brown, economically disadvantaged and English learners.

The good news is that there is a solution. Last year, with unanimous, bipartisan support, the General Assembly and governor passed, signed into law and fully funded the Virginia Literacy Act. It ensures all K-3 students in the commonwealth will have access to instruction that is evidence-based and aligned with the most recent reading science. But last year’s success does not help our current students. Those very same fourth-graders whose performance sounded the alarms of “catastrophic learning loss” need and deserve access to the evidence-based instruction they require. To accomplish this, we need only extend, and fully fund, the reforms of the Virginia Literacy Act through the eighth grade.

My House Bill 1526 and its companion Senate Bill 1175, sponsored by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, do just that. Parents and educators across the commonwealth support these bills because they provide a sound, research-based solution we know will meet the needs of our students.

Unfortunately, the proposed budget for this fiscal year does not currently include the funding necessary to fully implement the bills. The governor has included funds only to extend the reforms of the Virginia Literacy Act through elementary school. The proposed budget does not fund our middle schools.

This gap in funding is the reason I write today. If we do not fill it, the outcome is clear: We will be responding to the reading gap we know exists with a gap in funding for many years to come. Our middle schools, high schools, higher education institutions and, yes, our jails will cry for more and more funding to address the problems and funding gaps we know follow a reading crisis. Those fourth-graders who performed so poorly in 2022 will enter sixth grade next year in schools we know are not well-equipped to support them to read. Far too many will go on to high school without this essential skill. They will be at four times the risk of not earning a high school diploma and, as a result, more likely to be incarcerated. We will be, in short, knowingly setting them up to fail.

There is time to address both these gaps. I encourage you to support me and Sen. Lucas to do just that. Reach out to your delegates and senators and ask them to pass, and fully fund, HB 1526 and SB 1175 and expand the Virginia Literacy Act through eighth grade.

Close 1 of 26 08-06-1979 (cutline): Antoi Harrington (left) and Robert Winthrow are friends. In October 1954, students crowded into the new Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County. The school, which cost about $1.1 million, opened the previous month and had roughly 500 high school and 500 elementary students. NL Published Caption: Benedictine High School's Cadet Corps in formation behind the school. 10-8-61 50th anniversary In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School. In July 1968, a summer session class of journalism students worked on the yearbook, “The Sunfire,” at the Collegiate Schools in Henrico County. In April 1955, students at Ridge School in Henrico County enjoyed their new merry-go-round. It was presented to the school by the PTA, which had collected donations for playground equipment. In September 1967, students’ motorcycles lined the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on the first day of school. In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.” NL Published caption: Children romp at William Fox Elementary School before classes. The Christmas holidays ended today for pupils in the area 08-31-1970 (cutline): Students wait for transfer buses at corner of Westover Hills Blvd. and Forest Hill Ave. 05-03-1979 (cutline): Pupils sit under an atop homemade wooden loft at Cary Elementary School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Miss Susan R. McCandlish greets her fifth graders on their first day at Chimborazo School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Mrs. Gayle Graham (right) calls roll in her fifth grade class at Lakeside Elementary School. 03-29-1971: Young student listeds to playback in reading class. The program was to be used the following fall for first graders in Richmond city schools. 04-18-1982 (cutline): Video equipment used in a visual literacy program, paid for by Title I in Richmond. 09-06-1989 (cutline): Thelma Smith, a former teacher who came to school yesterday to help, pinned bus numbers on pupils at Bellevue Elementary School. 09-03-1985 (cutline): Corey Green on bus, ready to head home after 1st day of school at John B. Cary School. 05-03-1979: John B. Cary Elementary School library. 06-16-1989 (cutline): Doing something--Patricia Lancaster, Boushall Middle School curriculum specialist, is surrounded by some of the pupils taking part in the "Becoming a Woman" program. 07-13-1979 (cutline): In Super Mint factory--Stephanie McIntosh, Becky Blum and Chris Minney (left to right) made Astonishments this week in the Superintendent's School for the Gifted. 09-08-1972: Students cross street on Forest Hill Avenue aided by crossing guard. 09-01-1970 (cutline): "It's different. It's a new experience. Everybody's trying to make it work. I think it will work." These comments by Susan Lippsitz, a new student at Thomas Jefferson High School, are reflective of those by several high and middle school students in their second day of the school term under a new court-ordered desegregation plan. 07-11-1976 (cutline): Blackwell Elementary students examine a bell in front of Treasury building in Washington D.C. The Richmond elementary school class was part of Class-on-Wheels, a summer school program. The federally financed program was designed to give disadvantaged studens the opportunity to travel by bus throughout Virginia. 09-01-1970 (cutline): Students leave a city school bus at Thompson Middle School, where some of them are to board a Virginia Transit Co. bus taking them to Maymont School. Thompson, in the annexed area on Forest Hill Avenue, and Maymont, near Byrd Park, are paired under the city's court-ordered desegregation plan. Some confusion yesterday about busing students to Thompson and then to Maymont was alleviated this morning through a new, direct VTC bus schedule. 10-02-1975 (cutline): Counselor Libby Hoffman uses pictures, recorded story to teach 'self worth.' 05-14-1971 (cutline): Mr. J.C. Binford with his 11th grade American History Class. This was one of the largest classes at George Wythe. From the Archives: A look back at Richmond schools 1 of 26 08-06-1979 (cutline): Antoi Harrington (left) and Robert Winthrow are friends. In October 1954, students crowded into the new Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County. The school, which cost about $1.1 million, opened the previous month and had roughly 500 high school and 500 elementary students. NL Published Caption: Benedictine High School's Cadet Corps in formation behind the school. 10-8-61 50th anniversary In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School. In July 1968, a summer session class of journalism students worked on the yearbook, “The Sunfire,” at the Collegiate Schools in Henrico County. In April 1955, students at Ridge School in Henrico County enjoyed their new merry-go-round. It was presented to the school by the PTA, which had collected donations for playground equipment. In September 1967, students’ motorcycles lined the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on the first day of school. In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.” NL Published caption: Children romp at William Fox Elementary School before classes. The Christmas holidays ended today for pupils in the area 08-31-1970 (cutline): Students wait for transfer buses at corner of Westover Hills Blvd. and Forest Hill Ave. 05-03-1979 (cutline): Pupils sit under an atop homemade wooden loft at Cary Elementary School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Miss Susan R. McCandlish greets her fifth graders on their first day at Chimborazo School. 08-30-1971 (cutline): Mrs. Gayle Graham (right) calls roll in her fifth grade class at Lakeside Elementary School. 03-29-1971: Young student listeds to playback in reading class. The program was to be used the following fall for first graders in Richmond city schools. 04-18-1982 (cutline): Video equipment used in a visual literacy program, paid for by Title I in Richmond. 09-06-1989 (cutline): Thelma Smith, a former teacher who came to school yesterday to help, pinned bus numbers on pupils at Bellevue Elementary School. 09-03-1985 (cutline): Corey Green on bus, ready to head home after 1st day of school at John B. Cary School. 05-03-1979: John B. Cary Elementary School library. 06-16-1989 (cutline): Doing something--Patricia Lancaster, Boushall Middle School curriculum specialist, is surrounded by some of the pupils taking part in the "Becoming a Woman" program. 07-13-1979 (cutline): In Super Mint factory--Stephanie McIntosh, Becky Blum and Chris Minney (left to right) made Astonishments this week in the Superintendent's School for the Gifted. 09-08-1972: Students cross street on Forest Hill Avenue aided by crossing guard. 09-01-1970 (cutline): "It's different. It's a new experience. Everybody's trying to make it work. I think it will work." These comments by Susan Lippsitz, a new student at Thomas Jefferson High School, are reflective of those by several high and middle school students in their second day of the school term under a new court-ordered desegregation plan. 07-11-1976 (cutline): Blackwell Elementary students examine a bell in front of Treasury building in Washington D.C. The Richmond elementary school class was part of Class-on-Wheels, a summer school program. The federally financed program was designed to give disadvantaged studens the opportunity to travel by bus throughout Virginia. 09-01-1970 (cutline): Students leave a city school bus at Thompson Middle School, where some of them are to board a Virginia Transit Co. bus taking them to Maymont School. Thompson, in the annexed area on Forest Hill Avenue, and Maymont, near Byrd Park, are paired under the city's court-ordered desegregation plan. Some confusion yesterday about busing students to Thompson and then to Maymont was alleviated this morning through a new, direct VTC bus schedule. 10-02-1975 (cutline): Counselor Libby Hoffman uses pictures, recorded story to teach 'self worth.' 05-14-1971 (cutline): Mr. J.C. Binford with his 11th grade American History Class. This was one of the largest classes at George Wythe.