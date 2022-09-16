Column: Flood prevention, and other grownup chores

It was one year ago this month. Rain fell hard, as I rushed from my VCU office to my car, rushing to a soil and water conservation meeting in the West End. The downpour intensified as I merged on the expressway, and then, I was driving blind. It was like I’d parked under a waterfall, my panicked wipers useless, the car ahead of me reduced to blurred red dots.

I’d find out later the flood had closed Highway 95. Drivers were being rescued from submerged cars, and events – including my meeting – were canceled across town. But in that moment, my only interest was finding an exit, rolling through the lake-like streets of the northside, trying to find a safe route home.

I grew up in Atlanta, where summer storms meant dramatic thunder and a city washed clean. During my years at UCLA, rains were rare and precious. More than once I cut class just to stand in a fleeting shower. Every place on the planet has its own relationship with rain. But lately, that pattern has shifted. Lately the rain I so love has become erratic; like a favorite pet turned savage. And it’s happening world-wide.

This summer France experienced its worst drought in recorded history. As I type this, roughly one third of Pakistan is under water, and more than 1500 people have died. Here is the U.S., it’s regular news. Flash flooding in Kentucky, St. Louis, Southwest Virginia. Flooding on Mississippi’s Pearl River left the entire city of Jackson without safe water. Meanwhile, out west, fires are raging through parched forests in six states.

There have always been fires. Always droughts. Always floods. My father’s people were farmers, and they knew. But ask the farmers now. Ask them in California, or Texas, or the Varina District of Henrico County, and they’ll tell you. They might not use the words “climate change,” but they see the base line isn’t holding. In the last two generations, the reliable seasons on which food production has always depended are becoming unpredictable.

Earlier this month scientists released yet another study confirming that the tipping point for a global turn-around is 1.5 degrees above the 1800’s baseline (when the Industrial Revolution started pouring greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere). At the tipping point we lose the ice sheet over Greenland, and the Arctic’s permafrost thaws, and humans will no longer have control. Imagine someone you love has a fever and the doctor says, “If it reaches 110, there is near certainty of organ failure, including brain damage.” Even if you could bring the fever down after that, it would likely be too late.

But here’s the good news: we still have control. We’re at 1.1 degrees increase, which is a high fever. But we can lower it if we act. Now. Today.

I am not asking anyone to save the world. Just save your family. Help your neighbors. Because climate change won’t happen all at once. It’s happening already. And responsible planning – acting like grownups - means lessening the risks we face. At bare minimum we need to protect our water, our food sources, and our homes.

Henrico County has flooding issues. We can take known steps to improve that. Our drinking water comes from the James River, with emergency reserves at Camp Holly aquifer in Varina. We can and should protect those. Each summer is hotter, but we know how to cool our communities.

And more good news…Right now Henrico County is updating our Comprehensive Plan; the roadmap for change in our community over the next fifteen years. So let’s take a conservative long-view of our needs (flood mitigation, neighborhood cooling, protected drinking water, etc.) and adopt proven, cost-effective best-practices: subdivision landscaping should include rain gardens and permeable pavement to slow runoff; planting street trees will cool neighborhoods; conservation of farmland so we aren’t reliant on global supply chains for food; investment in bike lanes to reduce driving. With thoughtful changes to subdivision placement and design we can build resiliency into our landscape and neighborhoods, so when Henrico County faces future drought, floods, or other extreme weather, our citizens won’t suffer.

And more good news? These changes help slow the global temperature rise. We’ll be doing our part to stay under 1.5 degrees, and if everyone does their part …

So join us. Log onto the Henrico County website (henriconext.com) to get updates on the Comprehensive Plan revision process. Speak out for your family’s best future. Then check out the Henricopolis Soil & Water Conservation District to learn about our VCAP program, which helps homeowners design and pay for landscaping that withstands drought and flood.

Because as scary as this changing weather is, it’s not too late, and we’re not alone.