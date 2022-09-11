Column: For Bill Barr, a precedent fear takes hold

When delegates gathered in Philadelphia to draft a new Constitution in 1787, they struggled with executive power. Although parliament had arguably inflicted far more pain on them than had the king, the Declaration of Independence had directed most of the colonists’ ire against the former rather than the latter. The colonists had further created a government under the Articles of Confederation without either a head of state (like a monarch) or a head of government (like a president or prime minister).

Seeking greater “energy” in government, but distrustful of human nature and committed to the doctrine of separation of powers, the delegates ultimately chose to create three coordinate branches of government headed by a unitary president, elected (at least indirectly) by the people rather than by Congress, and serving renewable four-year terms. Although the Constitution designated the president as commander-in-chief, it vested Congress with the power to declare war. The president can veto laws, but Congress can override this veto. The president appoints members of his cabinet and judges and justices, but the Senate confirms or rejects their nominations. The president negotiates treaties, but the Senate approves them. The president enforces the laws, but the courts often decide what the laws mean.

Like other governmental officers, presidents are subject to impeachments, although the two-thirds majority required for Senate convictions has left three impeached presidents in office. President Richard Nixon, who resigned rather than face the impeachment music, was subsequently pardoned by his successor, whose good motives might have left the impression that presidents, like kings, could act with impunity.

Although the Constitution is silent on the subject, in recent decades the Department of Justice has operated on the principle that it will disrupt the operations of government by indicting a sitting president. Presumably at the request of the special prosecutor, the grand jury named Nixon as an “unindicted coconspirator.” Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller took a similar position with respect to President Donald Trump.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who mischaracterized Mueller’s report as an exoneration of Trump, recently observed that the Department of Justice appeared to be “getting very close” to having sufficient evidence to indict Trump. Citing Trump’s status as an ex-president, Barr expressed the hope that it would not do so. Even though Barr dismissed the idea that Trump’s possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate was akin to failing to return an overdue library book, Barr feared that an indictment could have a negative impact on the country and set a bad precedent.

Absent greater public knowledge of the evidence that DOJ might have, we are certainly in no current position to know whether evidence is or is not sufficient to indict Trump. Nor can we know with certainty how the public might react to such an indictment.

As to precedents, we should consider the nature of the presidency in contrast to that of a monarch. Whereas the British monarchy rested upon the principle that “the king (who served for life and could not be impeached) can do no wrong,” the American system was founded on the principle that “no man [or woman] is above the law.” That is why presidents can be removed from office, after which they can be prosecuted.

American presidents have wielded increasing power with the growth of the national government and with the rise of America as the world’s greatest military superpower. In recent years, the DOJ has become increasingly reticent about launching prosecutions of presidential candidates for fear of inordinately influencing their elections. Policy now dictates that the Department will not indict sitting president. Now, apparently, Barr questions the wisdom of prosecuting ex-presidents as well.