Column: For Black college students, racial socialization is key

The futures of three Black young men were snuffed out by gun violence at a place where they should have been safe — college. While gun violence involving Black males barely makes the news, this shooting was distinct. The victims and the perpetrator, also a Black young man, all attended one of the most selective predominantly white institutions (PWIs) of higher education in the country.

Little has been released about the surrounding circumstances or the shooters’ motives. Even so, in my college-based friend group — all Black women, some with Black sons — the focus turned from heartbreak to a lengthy exchange about what Black mothers like us can and should be doing to ensure that Black boys and young men survive and thrive in PWIs and the world at large.

This friend group shares an awareness — based on knowledge of our history and life experience — that anti-Black racism in all of its forms systematically wreaks havoc on the emotional, psychological, social and financial well-being of Black people, especially boys and men. How do we keep our sons safe, both mentally and physically? How do we build their resistance and resilience, protect them from the harm that racism causes, and ensure that they are all-around strong?

The mental health status of the alleged shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., may or may not have anything to do with race or racism. However, we know from research that institutions of higher education, especially selective PWIs, are challenging spaces for Black students, especially Black males, to navigate. Interviews with students of color at highly selective universities in past studies have revealed that most of them experienced frequent micro-aggressions (e.g., indirect, subtle, or unintentional discrimination against members of a marginalized group) including exposure to stereotypes and false assumptions about their intellectual abilities. In a separate study, Black men at four-year colleges reported lacking a sense of belonging, including feelings of invisibility, isolation and hostility.

In an analysis of the National Longitudinal Survey of Freshmen, Black students reported significantly more discrimination from peers and from professors compared to other students of color (Asian and Latinx students) and their perceptions in the early years predicted their school satisfaction and whether or not they had graduated three years later. Peer discrimination also predicted depressive symptoms and poor health status three years later. In fall of 2022 alone, there were multiple instances of anti-Black racism at colleges and universities across the U.S., including racist banners, nooses, racial slurs and racial harassment.

To be sure, these issues are on the agenda of college administrators and admissions officers, and programming for Black male college success abounds. However, while colleges and universities need to invest energy and resources to create more positive campus racial climates that support and affirm our young Black men, we count solely on their efforts. Black mothers and others can be explicit and intentional in preparing our Black sons to successfully navigate in these kinds of environments.

Research on racial socialization provides good guidance here. This research shows that Black youth benefit when their caregivers teach them deeply about their culture, history and heritage, encourage ethnic pride, and embed them in group traditions and knowledge. These teachings ground Black youth in a solid and positive sense of themselves, and promotes resilience and resistance in the face of race-related stress. Researchers call this “cultural socialization” and studies consistently show that it predicts other measures of academic, social and psychological success.

Black youth also benefit when parents and other adults have honest and effective conversations with them about racism. Honest conversations are about how racism can show up in all of its varied forms across varied spaces — in other words, how to recognize it. Effective conversations are collaborative and reciprocal, and provide explicit and concrete guidance to youth about how to constructively cope with and resist racism. Researchers call this “preparation for bias.” For young college students, conversations might include the importance of connecting with available Black faculty, coaches, administrators and peers, of seeking out culturally relevant courses, and of identifying safe and identity-affirming spaces.

Our hearts break for the UVa victims’ and the perpetrator’s families. My friend group’s exchange starkly reminds me of how many of us are searching for answers to these large and hard questions — questions about how to best ensure that our Black sons feel treasured, worthy, capable, purposeful, seen and heard. Ironically, I have never had a discussion with my friend group about what we’ve learned from research on racial socialization about protecting and empowering Black boys and men. I am reminded of how important it is to share this knowledge now.